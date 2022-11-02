XPO Named a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work for by Women in Trucking Association

GREENWICH, Conn. , Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has again been named as a “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). WIT is a non-profit organization that encourages the employment of women in trucking and works to minimize the obstacles they face.

XPO was selected for its commitment to gender diversity, as well as flexibility in work requirements, competitive compensation and benefits, professional development and career advancement opportunities for women. The company will be profiled in WIT’s national magazine, Redefining the Road.

Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer for XPO, said, “We thank WIT for recognizing our company’s strong commitment to the women who drive for XPO and the quality of their employment experience. We’ll continue to prioritize diversity across the many different career opportunities we offer within the transport industry.”

On November 15, 2022, Tamar Jimenez, a service center manager in XPO’s less-than-truckload network, will participate on the “Influential Woman in Trucking Panel” at the WIT Accelerate! Conference in Dallas. Jimenez was one of three XPO leaders honored by WIT earlier this year as one of the “Top Women to Watch in Transportation,” which acknowledges leading role models advancing gender equality in the traditionally male-oriented transportation industry.

About XPO

