Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Glo Fiber data net adds were approximately 4,000, an increase of 90.1% over the third quarter 2021 and 19.3% over the second quarter 2022.

Revenue grew 7.5% to $66.9 million over the same period a year ago driven by 127.6% and 3.8% growth in Glo Fiber and incumbent cable data RGUs, respectively.

Glo Fiber homes and businesses passed grew 16.4% sequentially to approximately 131,000.

“We had another record quarter for Glo Fiber net additions and we reached another important milestone in the third quarter with our Glo Fiber service contributing positive incremental Adjusted EBITDA for the first time since our launch of service three years ago,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "We continue to build momentum against our competition and believe we are well positioned to continue to win market share with our fiber-to-the-home platform, strong liquidity position and de-levered balance sheet."

Consolidated Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 grew 7.5% to $66.9 million compared with the third quarter of 2021, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 7.7% and Tower segment revenue growth of 5.1%.

Loss from continuing operations per share was $0.05 in the third quarter of 2022 compared with income per share from continuing operations of $0.13 in the third quarter of 2021. The decline was due primarily to higher depreciation from shortening the remaining life of Beam fixed assets and a lower non-cash tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 of $19.0 million was consistent with the third quarter of 2021, due to Tower segment growth of 15.0% offset by 5.3% higher Corporate expenses.

Broadband

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Spectrum Purchase Agreement") with a wireless carrier pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell certain spectrum licenses and leases utilized in the Company's Beam branded fixed wireless service for total consideration of approximately $21.1 million (the "Spectrum Transaction"). The total consideration will be composed of $17.3 million cash and approximately $3.8 million of liabilities to be assumed by the wireless carrier. The Spectrum Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023 subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As a result of the Spectrum Transaction, the Company plans to cease its Beam operations at the remaining Beam fixed wireless sites upon or prior to the closing of the Spectrum Transaction. As a result of the cease of Beam service and related decommissioning of the remaining Beam fixed wireless sites after they cease operations, the Company has revised the useful lives for these sites to reflect operation through the cease of service date, resulting in the acceleration of depreciation for the related assets. Finally, as a result of the Spectrum Purchase Agreement, the Company re-classified the remaining Beam assets and liabilities as held for sale and is no longer reporting Beam customers in its Broadband Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs").

Total broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of September 30, 2022, were 130,238, representing 13.9% year over year growth. Penetration for incumbent cable and Glo Fiber were 52% and 16%, respectively, compared to 50% and 15%, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. Total Glo Fiber passings grew year over year by approximately 70,100.

Broadband revenue in the third quarter of 2022 grew $4.5 million, or 7.7%, to $62.4 million compared with $57.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $3.9 million, or 8.7%, increase in Residential and Small and Medium Business ("SMB") revenue due to a 127.6% and 3.8% increase, respectively, in Glo Fiber and incumbent cable broadband data RGUs.

Cost of services increased approximately $1.9 million, or 7.6%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to increases in compensation and maintenance expenses. Compensation increased due to higher salary and wages, medical expenses and headcount to support Glo Fiber expansion. Maintenance increased due to higher cable replacement, fuel and field engineering costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased $2.0 million, or 17.2%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2021, due primarily to higher compensation expense, advertising, bad debt and property taxes. Compensation increased due to higher salary and wages, medical expenses and headcount to support Glo Fiber expansion.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $4.6 million, or 37.5%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of our network expansion of our Glo Fiber network and due to the acceleration of depreciation associated with Beam assets as discussed above.

Broadband operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.8 million, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to higher depreciation.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $22.2 million, consistent with the third quarter of 2021.

Tower

Revenue increased approximately $0.2 million, or 5.1%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenue per tenant.

Tower operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $2.6 million, compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 grew 15.1% to $3.0 million, compared with $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Other Information

As of September 30, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.0 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $375.0 million, for total available liquidity of $408.0 million. On July 1, 2022, we borrowed a total of $25.0 million in term loans. We expect to draw the remaining $275 million in delay draw term loans by June 30, 2023.

Capital expenditures were $132.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $118.8 million in the comparable 2021 period. The $13.6 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of our Glo Fiber network.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service revenue and other $ 66,924 $ 62,244 $ 197,359 $ 182,635 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 27,477 25,747 80,572 73,819 Selling, general and administrative 22,227 20,238 69,152 60,711 Restructuring expense 641 1,160 1,031 1,821 Impairment expense 477 — 4,884 99 Depreciation and amortization 17,873 14,248 47,008 40,714 Total operating expenses 68,695 61,393 202,647 177,164 Operating (loss) income (1,771 ) 851 (5,288 ) 5,471 Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income, net (1,208 ) 138 (1,967 ) 3,076 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (2,979 ) 989 (7,255 ) 8,547 Income tax benefit (251 ) (5,506 ) (699 ) (2,519 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations (2,728 ) 6,495 (6,556 ) 11,066 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (406 ) — 99,632 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax — 886,732 — 886,732 Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 886,326 — 986,364 Net (loss) income (2,728 ) 892,821 (6,556 ) 997,430 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income on interest rate hedge, net of tax — 3,620 — 4,706 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,728 ) $ 896,441 $ (6,556 ) $ 1,002,136 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 17.73 $ — $ 19.73 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.05 ) $ 17.86 $ (0.13 ) $ 19.95 Diluted - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 17.68 $ — $ 19.67 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.05 ) $ 17.81 $ (0.13 ) $ 19.89 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,183 49,984 50,153 49,984 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,183 50,120 50,153 50,136

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,033 $ 84,344 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $371 and $352, respectively 23,592 22,005 Income taxes receivable 29,457 30,188 Prepaid expenses and other 11,915 29,830 Current assets held for sale 19,742 — Total current assets 117,739 166,367 Investments 12,784 13,661 Property, plant and equipment, net 641,407 554,162 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 81,612 69,853 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,749 56,414 Deferred charges and other assets 13,167 10,298 Non-current assets held for sale — 19,978 Total assets $ 922,458 $ 890,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 105 $ — Accounts payable 35,836 28,542 Advanced billings and customer deposits 11,443 11,128 Accrued compensation 10,721 9,653 Current operating lease liabilities 2,962 3,318 Accrued liabilities and other 14,040 14,611 Current liabilities held for sale 3,834 38 Total current liabilities 78,941 67,290 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees 24,869 — Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 84,639 86,014 Asset retirement obligations 9,727 9,615 Benefit plan obligations 7,711 8,216 Non-current operating lease liabilities 52,001 51,692 Other liabilities 22,059 21,824 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 3,807 Total other long-term liabilities 176,137 181,168 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 50,098 and 49,965 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Additional paid in capital 56,143 49,351 Retained earnings 586,368 592,924 Total shareholders’ equity 642,511 642,275 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 922,458 $ 890,733





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (6,556 ) $ 997,430 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 986,364 (Loss) income from continuing operations (6,556 ) 11,066 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,008 40,714 Stock-based compensation expense 7,299 1,953 Impairment expense 4,884 99 Deferred income taxes (1,374 ) 4,180 Bad debt expense 1,252 755 Other, net 1,638 (31 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,157 (1,195 ) Current income taxes 731 (6,870 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 618 (214 ) Other assets (1,056 ) (8,066 ) Accounts payable (608 ) (5,626 ) Other deferrals and accruals 1,212 (5,193 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 56,205 31,572 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations — 121,067 Net cash provided by operating activities 56,205 152,639 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (132,357 ) (118,800 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 793 90 Proceeds from sale of assets and other 922 110 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (130,642 ) (118,600 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations — 1,944,063 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (130,642 ) 1,825,463 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 25,000 — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (986 ) (1,627 ) Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested — (936,850 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (841 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (888 ) (1,081 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations 23,126 (940,399 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations — (700,556 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,126 (1,640,955 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (51,311 ) 337,147 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,344 195,397 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,033 $ 532,544 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 243 $ 10,397 Income taxes paid $ — $ 24,900

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,752 $ 2,590 $ (10,070 ) $ (2,728 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,791 445 637 17,873 Impairment expense 477 — — 477 Other expense (income), net 58 — 1,150 1,208 Income tax benefit — — (251 ) (251 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,771 1,771 Restructuring charges and other 169 — 472 641 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,247 $ 3,035 $ (6,291 ) $ 18,991 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 65 % N/A 28 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,337 $ 2,163 $ (5,005 ) $ 6,495 Depreciation and amortization 12,211 468 1,569 14,248 Other expense (income), net 63 — (201 ) (138 ) Income tax benefit — — (5,506 ) (5,506 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,119 1,119 Restructuring charges and other 676 6 2,048 2,730 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,287 $ 2,637 $ (5,976 ) $ 18,948 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 59 % N/A 30 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 16,921 $ 7,628 $ (31,105 ) $ (6,556 ) Depreciation and amortization 42,724 1,562 2,722 47,008 Impairment expense 4,884 — — 4,884 Other expense (income), net 177 — 1,790 1,967 Income tax benefit — — (699 ) (699 ) Stock-based compensation — — 7,299 7,299 Restructuring charges and other 629 — 402 1,031 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,335 $ 9,190 $ (19,591 ) $ 54,934 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 65 % N/A 28 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 27,670 $ 7,374 $ (23,978 ) $ 11,066 Depreciation and amortization 35,648 1,398 3,668 40,714 Impairment expense 99 — — 99 Other expense (income), net 195 — (3,271 ) (3,076 ) Income tax benefit — — (2,519 ) (2,519 ) Stock-based compensation — — 1,953 1,953 Restructuring charges and other 924 6 2,713 3,643 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,536 $ 8,778 $ (21,434 ) $ 51,880 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 64 % N/A 28 %

Segment Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 48,700 $ — $ — $ 48,700 Commercial Fiber 9,522 — — 9,522 RLEC & Other 4,139 — — 4,139 Tower lease — 4,610 — 4,610 Service revenue and other 62,361 4,610 — 66,971 Intercompany revenue and other 25 67 (139 ) (47 ) Total revenue 62,386 4,677 (139 ) 66,924 Operating expenses Cost of services 26,193 1,384 (100 ) 27,477 Selling, general and administrative 13,946 258 8,023 22,227 Restructuring expense 169 — 472 641 Impairment expense 477 — — 477 Depreciation and amortization 16,791 445 637 17,873 Total operating expenses 57,576 2,087 9,032 68,695 Operating income (loss) $ 4,810 $ 2,590 $ (9,171 ) $ (1,771 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 44,783 $ — $ — $ 44,783 Commercial Fiber 9,059 — — 9,059 RLEC & Other 3,972 — — 3,972 Tower lease — 4,356 — 4,356 Service revenue and other 57,814 4,356 — 62,170 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 99 93 (118 ) 74 Total revenue 57,913 4,449 (118 ) 62,244 Operating expenses Cost of services 24,333 1,504 (90 ) 25,747 Selling, general and administrative 11,898 314 8,026 20,238 Restructuring expense 71 — 1,089 1,160 Depreciation and amortization 12,211 468 1,569 14,248 Total operating expenses 48,513 2,286 10,594 61,393 Operating income (loss) $ 9,400 $ 2,163 $ (10,712 ) $ 851

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 143,512 $ — $ — $ 143,512 Commercial Fiber 27,924 — — 27,924 RLEC & Other 11,952 — — 11,952 Tower lease — 13,971 — 13,971 Service revenue and other 183,388 13,971 — 197,359 Intercompany revenue and other 124 255 (379 ) — Total revenue 183,512 14,226 (379 ) 197,359 Operating expenses Cost of services 76,801 4,054 (283 ) 80,572 Selling, general and administrative 41,376 982 26,794 69,152 Restructuring expense 629 — 402 1,031 Impairment expense 4,884 — — 4,884 Depreciation and amortization 42,724 1,562 2,722 47,008 Total operating expenses 166,414 6,598 29,635 202,647 Operating income (loss) $ 17,098 $ 7,628 $ (30,014 ) $ (5,288 )

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 131,702 $ — $ — $ 131,702 Commercial Fiber 21,975 — — 21,975 RLEC & Other 11,208 — — 11,208 Tower lease — 8,525 — 8,525 Service revenue and other 164,885 8,525 — 173,410 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 4,409 5,203 (387 ) 9,225 Total revenue 169,294 13,728 (387 ) 182,635 Operating expenses Cost of services 70,050 4,070 (301 ) 73,819 Selling, general and administrative 35,429 886 24,396 60,711 Restructuring expense 203 — 1,618 1,821 Impairment expense 99 — — 99 Depreciation and amortization 35,648 1,398 3,668 40,714 Total operating expenses 141,429 6,354 29,381 177,164 Operating income (loss) $ 27,865 $ 7,374 $ (29,768 ) $ 5,471

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 342,741 271,849 Incumbent Cable 211,829 211,013 Glo Fiber 130,912 60,836 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs: Broadband Data 130,238 114,388 Incumbent Cable 109,132 105,116 Glo Fiber 21,106 9,272 Video 48,092 50,652 Voice 39,801 34,592 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 218,131 199,632 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 38.0 % 42.1 % Incumbent Cable 51.5 % 49.8 % Glo Fiber 16.1 % 15.2 % Video 14.0 % 18.6 % Voice 12.2 % 13.6 % Fiber route miles 8,072 7,219 Total fiber miles (3) 622,095 469,387

______________________________________________________



(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services. (2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate. (3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 30,670 $ 26,590 $ 88,887 $ 76,693 Incumbent Cable 26,502 24,780 78,488 72,421 Glo Fiber 4,168 1,810 10,399 4,272 Video 14,914 15,391 45,465 46,654 Voice 3,041 2,968 8,951 8,760 Discounts, adjustments and other 75 (166 ) 209 (405 ) Total Revenue $ 48,700 $ 44,783 $ 143,512 $ 131,702 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 127,579 112,338 123,271 108,749 Incumbent Cable 108,481 104,150 107,603 102,319 Glo Fiber 19,098 8,188 15,668 6,430 Video 48,456 50,921 49,016 51,691 Voice 39,659 34,789 37,653 33,904 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 80.05 $ 78.85 $ 80.03 $ 78.33 Incumbent Cable $ 81.43 $ 79.31 $ 81.05 $ 78.64 Glo Fiber $ 72.75 $ 73.69 $ 73.74 $ 73.82 Video $ 102.59 $ 100.75 $ 103.06 $ 100.28 Voice $ 25.56 $ 28.44 $ 26.41 $ 28.71

______________________________________________________



(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average RGUs / 3 months

Tower Operating Statistics