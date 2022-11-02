Astec Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons are made to the prior year third quarter):



Net sales increased 18.1% to $315.2 million

Gross Profit Margin of 20.7% decreased 250 bps

Backlog increased 56.2% to $969.0 million

Repurchased $6.1 million of shares

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to have net sales growth through volume, price realization and mix in both the Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions groups," said Barry Ruffalo, Chief Executive Officer of Astec. "Customer demand for Astec products continues to drive increased backlog, which grew year-over-year and sequentially. We are seeing areas of improvement to a still fragile supply chain however inconsistent vendor deliveries negatively affected manufacturing efficiencies. Despite the challenges, the resilience of our customers and employees, along with our strong balance sheet and the multi-year tailwind provided by the long-term federal highway bill, continue to provide stability. We are confident in the long-term value our Simplify, Focus and Grow strategy will create for Astec stakeholders."

GAAP Adjusted (in millions, except per share and percentage data) 3Q 2022 3Q 2021(a) Change 3Q 2022 3Q 2021(a) Change Net sales $ 315.2 $ 266.9 18.1 % Domestic sales 249.4 201.8 23.6 % International sales 65.8 65.1 1.1 % Backlog 969.0 620.5 56.2 % Domestic backlog 812.7 508.6 59.8 % International backlog 156.3 111.9 39.7 % Income from operations 1.8 6.3 (71.4 )% 9.4 9.0 4.4 % Operating margin 0.6 % 2.4 % (180 bps) 3.0 % 3.4 % (40 bps) Effective tax rate 58.3 % (47.5 )% 10,580 bps 28.4 % (26.1 )% 5,450 bps Net income attributable to controlling interest 0.7 9.0 (92.2 )% 6.5 11.1 (41.4 )% Diluted EPS 0.03 0.39 (92.3 )% 0.28 0.48 (41.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA 16.6 16.4 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.3 % 6.1 % (80 bps) (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors. See accompanying financial statement for additional details.

Net sales were driven by net volume, pricing and mix that generated increases primarily in domestic equipment and parts sales. International sales were relatively flat (of note, Europe and Asia account for less than 4% of total net sales). Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 would have been $6.7 million higher had third quarter 2022 foreign exchange rates been the same as third quarter 2021 rates.

Operating margin decreased due to lower gross profit margin (manufacturing inefficiencies due to supply chain disruptions) and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, which were lower as a percentage of sales as we invest in future growth initiatives.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was higher compared to the same quarter in 2021 primarily due to net discrete tax benefits in the prior year that did not reoccur partially offset by the tax effect of lower pre-tax earnings.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS exclude $5.8 million and $0.25, respectively, of incremental costs, net of tax, primarily driven by our transformation program from initiatives to optimize our company for long term value creation.

Segments Results

Infrastructure Solutions - Road building equipment, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal storage solutions.

Net sales of $201.9 million increased 15.7% due to strong domestic demand and favorable net volume, pricing and mix that generated increased equipment and parts sales.

Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million decreased 3.8% primarily from the impact of higher inflation on materials, labor and overhead costs and manufacturing inefficiencies coupled with increases in general and administrative costs partially offset by the benefit of higher net sales. Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.7% decreased 180 basis points.

Materials Solutions - Processing equipment to crush, screen and convey aggregates.

Net sales of $111.8 million increased 21.0% due to favorable net volume, pricing and mix primarily in equipment sales.

Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million increased 22.4% from the benefit of higher net sales partially offset by the impact of higher inflation on materials, labor and overhead costs and manufacturing inefficiencies. Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7% was essentially flat.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

We ended the quarter with balance sheet cash of $20.8 million, a 58.9% decrease in the quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $56.8 million as we carried additional working capital to satisfy growth in customer demand for our products.

Net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $45.0 million including the investments in property and equipment to facilitate growth as well as acquisitions, net of cash acquired.

Net cash used in financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $8.4 million including the payment of dividends and repurchase of stock which were partially offset by net proceeds from borrowings.

Capital Allocation

Capital expenditure investments in the quarter primarily to increase capacity and improve efficiency were $8.8 million.

Dividend of $0.12 per share.

Repurchased approximately $6.1 million of shares. Remaining authorization is $119.7 million.



About Astec

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment.

Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021(a) 2022 2021(a) Net sales $ 315.2 $ 266.9 $ 924.6 $ 828.9 Cost of sales 249.8 205.0 732.5 632.7 Gross profit 65.4 61.9 192.1 196.2 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 55.0 48.6 161.4 148.3 Research and development expenses 8.5 6.7 23.0 20.0 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 0.1 0.3 4.5 1.8 Total operating expenses 63.6 55.6 188.9 170.1 Income from operations 1.8 6.3 3.2 26.1 Other income: Interest expense (0.6 ) (0.2 ) (1.6 ) (0.6 ) Other expenses, net — — (0.1 ) 0.3 Income from operations before income taxes 1.2 6.1 1.5 25.8 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.7 (2.9 ) 0.8 — Net income 0.5 9.0 0.7 25.8 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.2 — 0.2 — Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 0.7 $ 9.0 $ 0.9 $ 25.8 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.40 $ 0.04 $ 1.14 Diluted 0.03 0.39 0.04 1.13 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 22,837 22,761 22,824 22,713 Diluted 22,916 22,914 22,932 22,923 (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Astec Industries Inc.

Segment Net Sales and Profits

(In millions; unaudited)

Segment net sales are reported net of intersegment sales. Segment gross profit excludes profit on intersegment sales remaining in inventory.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Infrastructure Solutions Materials Solutions Corporate and Other Total Infrastructure Solutions Materials

Solutions Corporate and Other Total 2022 Net sales $ 201.9 $ 111.8 $ 1.5 $ 315.2 $ 609.0 $ 312.9 $ 2.7 $ 924.6 2021 Net sales (a) 174.5 92.4 — 266.9 555.8 273.1 — 828.9 Change $ 27.4 19.4 1.5 48.3 53.2 39.8 2.7 95.7 Change % 15.7 % 21.0 % — % 18.1 % 9.6 % 14.6 % — % 11.5 % 2022 Gross profit 41.1 24.1 0.2 65.4 121.4 69.9 0.8 192.1 2022 Gross profit % 20.4 % 21.6 % 13.3 % 20.7 % 19.9 % 22.3 % 29.6 % 20.8 % 2021 Gross profit (a) 39.2 22.7 — 61.9 126.2 70.0 — 196.2 2021 Gross profit % (a) 22.5 % 24.6 % — % 23.2 % 22.7 % 25.6 % — % 23.7 % Change $ 1.9 1.4 0.2 3.5 (4.8 ) (0.1 ) 0.8 (4.1 ) 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 17.6 13.1 (14.2 ) 16.5 49.9 34.8 (36.3 ) 48.4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 18.3 10.7 (12.9 ) 16.1 61.0 36.3 (39.8 ) 57.5 Change $ (0.7 ) 2.4 (1.3 ) 0.4 (11.1 ) (1.5 ) 3.5 (9.1 ) Change % (3.8 )% 22.4 % (10.1 )% 2.5 % (18.2 )% (4.1 )% 8.8 % (15.8 )% (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

A reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to the Company's net income attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in millions; unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021(a) Change $ 2022 2021(a) Change $ Segment Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.5 $ 16.1 $ 0.4 $ 48.4 $ 57.5 $ (9.1 ) Adjustments: Transformation program (7.0 ) (2.4 ) (4.6 ) (18.7 ) (7.7 ) (11.0 ) Facility closures and reduction in force (0.1 ) (0.5 ) 0.4 (1.5 ) (2.1 ) 0.6 Asset impairment (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) (3.4 ) (0.2 ) (3.2 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment, net 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.5 (0.1 ) Transaction costs (0.5 ) — (0.5 ) (1.9 ) — (1.9 ) Interest expense, net (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (0.7 ) Depreciation and amortization (7.3 ) (7.5 ) 0.2 (20.9 ) (22.6 ) 1.7 Income tax (provision) benefit (0.7 ) 2.9 (3.6 ) (0.8 ) — (0.8 ) (Elimination) recapture of intercompany profit (0.1 ) 0.3 (0.4 ) — 0.6 (0.6 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.2 — 0.2 0.2 — 0.2 Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 0.7 $ 9.0 $ (8.3 ) $ 0.9 $ 25.8 $ (24.9 ) (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions; unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021(a) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 20.8 $ 134.4 Investments 4.2 8.6 Trade receivables and contract assets, net 160.6 141.7 Inventories, net 396.4 298.7 Other current assets, net 67.6 52.6 Total current assets 649.6 636.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 163.8 171.7 Other long-term assets 131.2 98.1 Total assets $ 944.6 $ 905.8 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 105.3 $ 82.2 Customer deposits 79.3 60.2 Other current liabilities 99.3 80.9 Total current liabilities 283.9 223.3 Long-term debt 1.3 0.2 Other long-term liabilities 31.3 31.0 Total equity 628.1 651.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 944.6 $ 905.8 (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of contract assets of $2.4 million, work-in-process inventory of $4.3 million, accounts payable of $1.3 million, other current liabilities of $0.7 million, equity of $3.5 million and the understatement of other current assets of $1.0 million and other long-term assets of $0.2 million.

Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions; unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021(a) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 0.7 $ 25.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20.9 22.6 Provision for credit losses 0.9 0.6 Provision for warranties 9.3 8.5 Deferred compensation (benefit) expense (1.1 ) — Share-based compensation 5.4 4.6 Deferred tax (benefit) provision (12.6 ) 0.3 Gain on disposition of property and equipment (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Asset impairment charges, net 3.4 0.2 Distributions to deferred compensation programs' participants (0.9 ) (2.4 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Purchase of trading securities, net (0.7 ) (2.4 ) Receivables and other contract assets (25.0 ) (30.2 ) Inventories (98.9 ) (32.3 ) Prepaid expenses 0.9 0.2 Other assets (10.3 ) (3.0 ) Accounts payable 25.3 26.6 Accrued loss reserves 0.3 0.1 Accrued payroll and related expenses 11.2 9.3 Other accrued liabilities 0.5 9.7 Accrued product warranty (8.6 ) (8.3 ) Customer deposits 21.1 4.0 Income taxes payable/prepaid 1.8 (6.1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (56.8 ) 27.3 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17.8 ) 0.1 Price adjustment on prior sale of subsidiary — (1.1 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (27.6 ) (10.9 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.7 1.7 Purchase of investments (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Sale of investments 0.5 1.8 Net cash used in investing activities (45.0 ) (9.2 ) (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(Continued)

Astec Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(In millions; unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of dividends (8.3 ) (7.5 ) Proceeds from borrowings on credit facility and bank loans 50.1 2.5 Repayments of borrowings on credit facility and bank loans (42.5 ) (3.6 ) Sale of Company stock by deferred compensation programs, net 0.2 0.6 Withholding tax paid upon vesting of share-based compensation awards (1.8 ) (3.4 ) Repurchase of Company stock (6.1 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (8.4 ) (11.4 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (3.4 ) (0.7 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (113.6 ) 6.0 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 134.4 158.6 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 20.8 $ 164.6

Appendix

The following tables present selected line items from the Consolidated Statements of Operations and segment information for the respective periods identified.

3Q 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring,

Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation

Program Transaction

Costs As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 315.2 $ — $ — $ — $ 315.2 Gross profit 65.4 — — — 65.4 Gross profit % 20.7 % 20.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 55.0 — (7.0 ) (0.5 ) 47.5 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 0.1 (0.1 ) — — — Operating income 1.8 0.1 7.0 0.5 9.4 Income taxes 0.7 — 1.7 0.1 2.5 Net income attributable to controlling interest 0.7 0.1 5.3 0.4 6.5 Diluted EPS 0.03 — 0.23 0.02 0.28 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 201.9 — — — 201.9 Gross profit 41.1 — — — 41.1 Gross profit % 20.4 % 20.4 % Materials Solutions Net sales 111.8 — — — 111.8 Gross profit 24.1 — — — 24.1 Gross profit % 21.6 % 21.6 % 3Q YTD 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring,

Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation

Program Transaction

Costs As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 924.6 $ — $ — $ — $ 924.6 Gross profit 192.1 — — — 192.1 Gross profit % 20.8 % 20.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 161.4 — (18.7 ) (1.9 ) 140.8 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 4.5 (4.5 ) — — — Operating income 3.2 4.5 18.7 1.9 28.3 Income taxes 0.8 1.0 4.4 0.4 6.6 Net income attributable to controlling interest 0.9 3.5 14.3 1.5 20.2 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.15 0.62 0.07 0.88 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 609.0 — — — 609.0 Gross profit 121.4 — — — 121.4 Gross profit % 19.9 % 19.9 % Materials Solutions Net sales 312.9 — — — 312.9 Gross profit 69.9 — — — 69.9 Gross profit % 22.3 % 22.3 %





3Q 2021 (a) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring,

Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation

Program As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 266.9 $ — $ — $ 266.9 Gross profit 61.9 — — 61.9 Gross profit % 23.2 % 23.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 48.6 — (2.4 ) 46.2 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 0.3 (0.3 ) — — Operating income 6.3 0.3 2.4 9.0 Income taxes (2.9 ) 0.1 0.5 (2.3 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest 9.0 0.2 1.9 11.1 Diluted EPS 0.39 0.01 0.08 0.48 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 174.5 — — 174.5 Gross profit 39.2 — — 39.2 Gross profit % 22.5 % 22.5 % Materials Solutions Net sales 92.4 — — 92.4 Gross profit 22.7 — — 22.7 Gross profit % 24.6 % 24.6 % (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively. 3Q YTD 2021 (a) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring,

Impairment, and Other Charges, Net Transformation

Program As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Consolidated Net sales $ 828.9 $ — $ — $ 828.9 Gross profit 196.2 — — 196.2 Gross profit % 23.7 % 23.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 200.6 — (7.7 ) 192.9 Restructuring, impairment and other asset charges, net 1.8 (1.8 ) — — Operating income 26.1 1.8 7.7 35.6 Income taxes 0.0 0.4 1.8 2.2 Net income attributable to controlling interest 25.8 1.4 5.9 33.1 Diluted EPS 1.13 0.05 0.26 1.44 Infrastructure Solutions Net sales 555.8 — — 555.8 Gross profit 126.2 — — 126.2 Gross profit % 22.7 % 22.7 % Materials Solutions Net sales 273.1 — — 273.1 Gross profit 70.0 — — 70.0 Gross profit % 25.6 % 25.6 % (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively.





Astec Industries Inc.

GAAP vs Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021(a) 2022 2021(a) Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 0.7 $ 9.0 $ 0.9 $ 25.8 Adjustments: Transformation program 7.0 2.4 18.7 7.7 Facility closures and reduction in force 0.1 0.5 1.5 2.1 Asset impairment 0.4 — 3.4 0.2 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Transaction costs 0.5 — 1.9 — Income tax impact of adjustments (1.8 ) (0.6 ) (5.8 ) (2.2 ) Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest $ 6.5 $ 11.1 $ 20.2 $ 33.1 Diluted EPS $ 0.03 $ 0.39 $ 0.04 $ 1.13 Adjustments: Transformation program 0.31 0.10 0.82 0.34 Facility closures and reduction in force (b) — 0.03 0.06 0.08 Asset impairment 0.02 — 0.15 0.01 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Transaction costs 0.02 — 0.08 — Income tax impact of adjustments (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.25 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 1.44 (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (b) Calculation includes the impact of a rounding adjustment

Astec Industries Inc.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations

(In millions; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021(a) 2022 2021(a) Net sales $ 315.2 $ 266.9 $ 924.6 $ 828.9 Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 0.7 $ 9.0 $ 0.9 $ 25.8 Interest expense (income), net 0.3 0.1 0.9 0.2 Depreciation and amortization 7.3 7.5 20.9 22.6 Income tax provision (benefit) 0.7 (2.9 ) 0.8 — EBITDA 9.0 13.7 23.5 48.6 EBITDA margin 2.9 % 5.1 % 2.5 % 5.9 % Adjustments: Transformation program 7.0 2.4 18.7 7.7 Facility closures and reduction in force 0.1 0.5 1.5 2.1 Asset impairment 0.4 — 3.4 0.2 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Transaction costs 0.5 — 1.9 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.6 $ 16.4 $ 48.6 $ 58.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.3 % 6.1 % 5.3 % 7.0 % (a) Certain prior period amounts have been revised to correct immaterial errors related to the overstatement of work-in-process inventory and an overstatement of "Net sales" and "Cost of sales" as a result of over-time revenue recognition calculation errors. These errors caused the overstatement of "Net sales" by $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and the net understatement of "Cost of sales" by $0.3 million and $1.1 million in the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively.



