Invivyd to Host Conference Call on November 10 to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and recent business highlights.



Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s investor website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Invivyd

(Nasdaq: IVVD)

Invivyd, formerly Adagio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADGI), is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases. The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape. The company’s integrated discovery platform is generating a robust pipeline of products for use in both prevention and treatment of disease. NVD200, Invivyd’s first antibody combination product for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 includes a re-engineered version of adintrevimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody which demonstrated clinically meaningful results against multiple variants of concern in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 prior to the emergence of Omicron. The safety and efficacy of adintrevimab have not been established. The company also has multiple discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Visit www.invivyd.com to learn more.

