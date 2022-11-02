Metakey Unlocks Partnership with Wire Network to Create Web3 Educational Portal, Metakademy

Bradenton, FL, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metakey (https://themetakey.com/), today announced a partnership with Wire Network (https://wire.network/), a 3rd-generation, Layer-1 blockchain, to support the relaunch of the free, ungated web3 education platform, Metakademy (http://metakademy.com/). The online learning platform will use Wire Network’s blockchain and protocol stack including Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP), Wire’s latest innovation, that solves bridgeless interoperability across all chains. Bridgeless interoperability will avoid the bridge attack vector that hackers have been exploiting across the industry and provide improved asset functionality regardless of the blockchain of origination.

Metakey asset holders as well as the general public will have access to Metakademy’s vast range of Web3 courses covering topics like: blockchain; smart contracts; gaming; defi; trading; and more. Students and educators will earn rewards interoperable with multiple Metakey-developed and partnered platforms and services, including their upcoming MMO-ARPG, New Ganymede.

Learn and earn:

Students can earn points as they complete lessons, redeemable for rewards including NFTs.

Experts can apply to become MetaGuides, which will enable them to earn for the courses they create.

Metakey holders can earn additional multipliers and bonuses.

Wire Network’s next generation tech stack simplifies the process of user registration; wallet creation; NFT creation; blockchain transactions; interoperability; and network consensus. Metakademy is pioneering the next wave of Web3 applications utilizing these features that will provide a definitive user growth advantage compared to products built on other chains.

“Blockchain is often viewed as slower, costlier, and less performant than Web2 applications, but Wire Network is reversing that stigma by reducing costs while matching or exceeding the performance standards enterprises and individuals have come to expect from traditional web architecture,” said Ken DiCross, CEO of Wire Network.

Metakademy is powered by a Tier 2 Wire Network Node which allocates regenerative network resources to their whitelisted smart contract. Unlike traditional blockchains, this system feature allows all Metakey users to enjoy feeless transactions in a decentralized environment. No longer does the user experience have to account for the annoyance of signing, approving and costs of blockchain transactions.

Metakey is developing additional Metaverse spaces that will allow users to combine the convenience of remote learning with the immersive, interactive and social elements of conventional institutions. A key feature integrates the Metakademy with a virtual campus in Decentraland— a space for live seminars and workshops run by MetaGuides and guest lecturers.

“Blockchain and NFTs will change the way education is delivered, contributed to and engaged with,” said Matty Soudagar, Co-founder of Metakey. “I believe the Metaverse will spin up new models for immersive learning and for attaching digital credentials to students. Metakademy is an evolving product to continue exploring these models and we couldn't be happier to have the WIRE team build and support this vision.”

Adding to Metakademy’s capabilities will be Wire Network’s innovative registration protocol which onboards new participants using only nameservice (username), email, and password. For a newly acquired blockchain adopter, this simple step is all that is needed to create a Web3 wallet for immediate authority to start accumulating experience, tokens, and other assets inside Metakademy.

Matty Soudagar has agreed to join Wire Network’s advisory board to further facilitate partnerships and development within the ecosystem. Wire Network has been very busy adding top blockchain advisors to their advisory board in preparation for mass adoption as the Wire Node Sale completes. Recent advisor additions include: Michael Terpin, a top 5 ranked blockchain advisor. Ben Kiekel, Legal Counsel at Coinbase. David Ham, Former Head of Blockchain at Samsung. Jeff Tucker, Creative Director of Animation at DreamWorks.

Funds, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts can participate in Wire Network’s ecosystem through Wire Network Nodes. Tier 1, 2, & 3 Wire Network Nodes provide ownership of the Wire Network resources, network consensus, and Wire tokens. Wire Nodes have very limited supply and can be acquired at https://node.wire.foundation/.

Sign up to Metakademy here: http://metakademy.com/



About The Metakey

The Metakey is a platform-agnostic and massively interoperable web3 utility creator. Metakey’s core product is a single token that can integrate with multiple platforms and games to transform into avatars; weapons; vehicles; exp bonuses; grant access to virtual land and exclusive educational content; VIP experiences at virtual events; and much more. Learn more about Metakey visit https://themetakey.com / http://metakademy.com/



About Wire Network

Wire Network is an ecosystem that consists of a 3rd-generation, Layer-1 blockchain, protocols, and features, focused on performance, interoperability, scalability, and security. Wire’s blockchain provides 112k TPS and is the first blockchain built on trusted hardware. UPAP is a first-of-its-kind bridgeless interoperability technology created by Wire Network that unites all blockchains in a single protocol. Developed by a team of crypto and security experts, Wire Network offers Wire Nodes as NFTs that allow buyers premium membership, network resources, governance, and token rewards exclusive to Wire Network. For more information, visit https://wire.network/.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



