Global Vital Sign Monitors Pipeline Market Research Report 2022: Competitive Landscape, Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vital Sign Monitors Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



'Vital Sign Monitors Pipeline Report' provides comprehensive information about the Vital Sign Monitors pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Vital sign monitors are used to measure and record the basic vital signs such as pulse rate, temperature and respiratory rate of an individual. These types of monitors are mostly used in small healthcare settings, physician offices, clinics etc.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Vital Sign Monitors under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Vital Sign Monitors and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Vital Sign Monitors under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Vital Sign Monitors Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Vital Sign Monitors - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Vital Sign Monitors - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Vital Sign Monitors - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Vital Sign Monitors - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Vital Sign Monitors - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Vital Sign Monitors - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Vital Sign Monitors Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Vital Sign Monitors - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Vital Sign Monitors Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd

5.2 Agatsa Software Pvt Ltd

5.3 ARC Devices Ltd.

5.4 Atoptix LLC

5.5 Bertec Corp

5.6 BioNovus Technologies, LLC

5.7 Biovotion AG

5.8 Bips Health

5.9 Boise State University

5.10 CardieX Ltd

5.11 CareTaker Medical LLC

5.12 Celero Systems Inc

5.13 Cloud DX Inc.

5.14 Cortrium ApS

5.15 CorTronix Biomedical Advancement Technologies Inc (Inactive)

5.16 Detectivio AB

5.17 Empirical Technologies Corporation

5.18 Epicore Biosystems Inc

5.19 Erasmus MC

5.20 Fabrixense

5.21 Facedrive Healthcare Inc

5.22 FaceHeart Corp

5.23 Fujitsu Ltd

5.24 G Medical Innovations Ltd

5.25 GE Global Research

5.26 GE Healthcare

5.27 Georgia Institute of Technology

5.28 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

5.29 Hope College

5.30 Iceni Labs Ltd

5.31 Impact Instrumentation, Inc.

5.32 KGPS Israel Ltd

5.33 Koronis Biomedical Technologies Corporation

5.34 Kyushu University

5.35 Leman Micro Devices SA

5.36 Lionsgate Technologies Inc.

5.37 Massachusetts General Hospital

5.38 Massachusetts Institute of Technology

5.39 Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

5.40 Medieta Oy

5.41 MS Westfalia GmbH

5.42 Neteera Technologies Ltd

5.43 Norbert Health Inc

5.44 North Carolina State University

5.45 Norwegian University of Science and Technology

5.46 Novartis AG

5.47 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

5.48 PneumoSonics Inc.

5.49 Pressao Medical

5.50 Profusa Inc

5.51 Purdue University

5.52 Quanttus Inc

5.53 Quick, LLC

5.54 RDS SAS

5.55 Recon Health Inc

5.56 Scanadu Incorporated (Inactive)

5.57 Sempulse

5.58 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd

5.59 Sibel Health

5.60 Sonica Health

5.61 Sotera Wireless Inc

5.62 Speer Medical Devices Inc

5.63 The Chinese University of Hong Kong

5.64 The University of British Columbia

5.65 TruVitals Inc

5.66 University Medical Center Utrecht

5.67 University of Aberdeen

5.68 University of California Irvine

5.69 University of California San Diego

5.70 University of Florida

5.71 University of Glasgow

5.72 University of Illinois

5.73 University of Oxford

5.74 University of Technology Sydney

5.75 University of Texas at Austin

5.76 University of Washington

5.77 University of Waterloo

5.78 Vitalerter Ltd

5.79 VitalTracer Ltd

5.80 VitaScope

5.81 VivaLnk, Inc.

5.82 Worcester Polytechnic Institute



6 Vital Sign Monitors- Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1ib7z