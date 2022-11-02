2022 Complete Overview of Soccer's FOS (Front of Shirt) Market Across 15 Top Professional Leagues Outside of Europe: China and the United States are the Most Financially Lucrative Markets

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of Soccer Front-of-Shirt Deals - Rest of the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report gives an detailed and in-depth overview of the FOS landscape across most of the world. It offers an insight into soccer beyond Europe and illustrates in which markets brands are investing in and to what extent.

A complete overview of the FOS (Front of Shirt) market across 15 top professional soccer leagues outside of Europe. The report takes a closer look at each of the league landscapes individually, identifying the key brands in each market. It also takes a look at the value of each team deals, cumulating with a breakdown of league averages.



China and the United States are the most financially lucrative markets, with Mexico, Argentina and Brazil just behind. The financial services sector is the most prominent, though there is still a large presence of gambling brands, the second most prominent across the leagues. Teams in these leagues tend to rely on the home market for shirt sponsorship, with 81.78 per cent of all deals related to these type of partnerships.



An in-depth, valued breakdown of all deals across the 15 leagues looked at. A brand breakdown to understand the position of each leagues and brands position in the market.



Scope

Europe remains the biggest, most poplar and most commercial landscape in soccer however there are a number of big markets outside of this continent.

This report takes a closer look at these markets. From the biggest and most popular to those that are continuing to grow in prominence and stature on the global stage.

Figures Included for Each League

League Deals Breakdown Graphs

Highest priced deals Graph

Tier 1-3 Charts

League Breakdown of Supplier Graphs

Brand Spend & Position Graphs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overall Market



2. Argentina - Primera Division



3. Australia - A league



4. Brazil - Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A



5. China - Chinese Super League



6. Colombia - Categoria Primera A



7. Egypt - Premier League



8. India - Indian Super League



9. Japan - J League



10. Mexico - Liga MX



11. Paraguay - Primera Division



12. Qatar - Qatar Stars League



13. Saudi Arabia - Saudi Pro League



14. South Africa - Premier Division



15. South Korea - K League



16. USA - Major League Soccer



17. Brand Breakdown

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/146k7c