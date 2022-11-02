GoodCell Adds HSA Bank to its Network, Expanding the Company’s Targeted Reach to HSA & FSA Account Holders

Norwalk, CT, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCell, a life sciences company, added HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., to its growing network comprised of benefits administrators, health plans and brokerage firms. GoodCell collaborates with these organizations to drive a highly efficient customer acquisition model for its SIGIS Flexible Savings Account (FSA)/Health Savings Account (HSA) eligible product.

HSA Bank participants will gain access to exclusive discounts and promotions for GoodCell’s eligible service which includes comprehensive genetic testing to identify predispositions to 31 medically actionable diseases, a Baseline Health Panel that screens for abnormal lipids, insulin resistance and vitamin D insufficiency, and complementary Personal Biobanking for cell storage.

“HSA Bank strives to engage with our customers in meaningful ways through our products and services,” said Ann Brisk, Director of Strategic Partnerships at HSA Bank. “GoodCell represents an opportunity to educate our customers and to offer affordable genetic testing that may not be available to them through their regular healthcare providers.”

GoodCell is partnered with Quest Diagnostics for a convenient member experience. When members receive their kit in the mail, they can schedule a blood draw at one of the 3,000+ Quest Labs nationwide. Samples are then sent to GoodCell labs for testing and bioprocessing where the most valuable components of the blood are extracted and safely and securely stored in GoodCell’s state-of-the-art biorepository.

“Our FSA/HSA eligible product is a revolutionary approach to proactive, preventive care and we are delighted to collaborate with HSA Bank to deliver this value-added service to its members,” said Chris Garcia, CEO at GoodCell. “The unique combination of diagnostics and complementary Personal Biobanking has the potential to prevent or change the trajectory of certain diseases.​”

About GoodCell

GoodCell is FSA/HSA-eligible and offers a curated health panel to understand what’s happening in your body right now as well as genetic testing to identify your predisposition for diseases such as breast cancer and cardiomyopathy to name a few. And when you use your FSA/HSA funds to purchase GoodCell, you’ll benefit from complimentary Personal Biobanking for potential use in future therapies for hard-to-cure diseases.

About HSA Bank

At HSA Bank, we’re working toward a world where everyone is empowered to save for a healthy future. By providing the right tools and resources, we make it simple for our over 3 million members nationwide to maximize their savings for healthcare and long-term goals. As a leader in health accounts for over two decades, we continue to innovate. Our offerings in the healthcare savings space drive down healthcare costs, increase access, and assist with decision-making for consumers, health plans, partners, and advisors. As of September 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Plan Administrative Services and Benefit Services are administered by Webster Servicing LLC. To learn more, visit hsabank.com.