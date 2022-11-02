Sensors (Ultra-Thin Glass) Market to Worth $22,309.1 Million by 2030 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a growing demand for the sensors (ultra-thin glass) market, as it enables a variety of cutting-edge displays and sensors. For example, ultralow-temperature glass can be used in liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), which provide brighter images with decreased power consumption. Additionally, ultra-thin film transistors (UTFTs) made from ultralow-temperature glass are becoming popular because they offer improved performance and reliability over conventional silicon transistor technology. As the demand for ultrathin glass increases, so does the competition to produce this special material.

Several global sensors (ultra-thin glass) companies are dedicated to producing ultra-thin glass, and they are constantly developing new techniques to make the glass even thinner. Some manufacturers have announced plans to produce glasses that are just 2 nanometers thick. This increased demand has led to significant price hikes for ultralow-temperature glass. For example, a square inch of thick borosilicate glass now costs around $2.5 per square inch, which is more than double the cost three years ago. However, there are also indications that the prices will eventually decline as the industry expands and better techniques are developed.



Traditionally, ultra-thin glass has been difficult to produce across the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market due to the complexities involved in manufacturing it without compromising its structural integrity. However, new methods have been developed that allow for production of ultra-thin glass without sacrificing its performance and durability.

The main producers of ultra-thin glass are China and Japan. China is considered the primary supplier because it has a larger production capacity. The Japanese government has funded research into creating thinner and stronger glasses, which has helped drive the demand for this type of glass.

Top 7 Players Generate Around 25% Revenue of Global sensors (ultra-thin glass) Market

Asahi Glass has been a leading producer of ultra-thin glass for over two decades. With an existing supply chain and a strong technical foundation, Asahi is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for ultra-thin glass from the semiconductor and display industries.

Ultra-thin glass is a key component for high-performance displays, LEDs, and solar cells across the sensors (ultra-thin glass) market. Asahi’s technology capabilities enable it to produce ultra-thin sheets with controlled thicknesses and smooth surfaces. Ultra-thin sheets have numerous advantages, including increased light transmission, longer device durability, and reduced power consumption.

The company has an extensive R&D program that focuses on developing new manufacturing technologies and products. Asahi’s research team also conducts studies on how various social issues, such as environmental impact and wastefulness, affect product design.

Samsung Electronics is one of the world's leading electronics companies, with a portfolio that spans smartphones, televisions, home appliances, and more. The company in the sensors (ultra-thin glass) market manufactures some of the most popular sensors (ultra-thin glass) products available on the global market due to its robust R&D capabilities and significant investment in research & development programs over the years.

Samsung generated millions of dollars from sensor (ultra-thin glass) products in 2021, making it another player that generates a significant amount of revenue from this niche segment of the industry. Additionally, Samsung has announced plans to establish a new campus for innovation focused on flexible displays and artificial intelligence at its Suwon factory in South Korea by 2020 to augment its current sensor.

Strong Demand for Ultra-Thin Glass is Coming from Solar Cells

Ultra-thin glass has long been seen as a material of choice for solar cells due to its ability to convert light into electrical energy. However, the cost of producing the glass has limited its widespread adoption. Astute Analytica's analysis finds that the price of ultra-thin glass is set to decrease significantly over the next three years, which will result in an increase in its use in solar cells.

This decrease in price is thanks to two factors: first, there is increasing demand for solar cells from businesses and governments; and second, manufacturers are working on new methods of creating ultra-thin glass that are more affordable. By 2030, Astute Analytica estimates that the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market will be worth $22.3 billion. This increase in demand will lead to an increase in production, which in turn should help drive down prices further.

We forecast that the demand for sensors (ultra-thin glass) market will grow by 25% over the next five years. The primary drivers of this growth rate are the increased efficiency of solar cells and the increased development of new applications. In particular, ultra-thin glass is being used more commonly to create hybrid solar cells that combine conventional silicon cells with thin film cells made from cadmium telluride or copper indium gallium selenide. This allows solar developers to make thinner panels with less material, which results in greater efficiency.

Despite these benefits, there are still some challenges in the sensors (ultra-thin glass) market that need to be addressed before ultra-thin glass solar panels become widespread. For example, it's difficult to manufacture them in large enough quantities and they tend to be very expensive. However, with continued innovation and increased competition from other renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, it's likely that these challenges will eventually be overcome.

Emerging Trend of Foldable Phones to Give Impetus to Global Sensors (Ultra-Thin Glass) Market

The increasing demand for foldable phones is set to give a boost to the ultra-thin glass industry, with our analysts predicting that sales of these devices will surge by 50% at the end of 2022. Samsung has recently introduced its flagship smartphones fold and flip. They are witnessing popularity among consumers. The popularity of foldable phones, which can be easily carried around and used in a variety of ways, has led to increased interest in the production of this type of glass. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that are lightweight and provide a sense of durability, which is why the market for foldable phones is such an important one.

In terms of revenue, the global sensors (ultra-thin glass) market products is estimated to reach $22.3 billion by 2030. This figure is projected to grow significantly over the next few years as more companies adopt this innovative technology in their product lineups. The main drivers behind this growth are the increase in demand for folding devices and the increasing popularity of VR glasses. In addition, technological advances such as 3D printing are also contributing to this trend by making it easier for companies to produce thin sheets of glass.

Astute Analytica believes that there is potential for even further growth in the sensors (ultra-thin glass) market if more manufacturers embrace innovation and develop new products that combine traditional features with innovative technologies. By doing this, they believe that they will be able to tap into growing demand from consumers who want versatile and quality products from brands they trust.

Major Players in Global Sensors (Ultra-Thin Glass) Market

AIR-CRAFTGLASS

Asahi Glass

Aviationglass & Technology

Changzhou Almaden Co.

China National Building Materials (CNBM)

Corning

CSG Holding Co

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Huihua Glass

Japan Display Inc.

Kyocera Co.

Nippon Electric Glass Co.

Novalglass

Runtai Industry

SCHOTT AG

TAIWAN GLASS Group

Vitro Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Other Prominent Players

