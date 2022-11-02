Global Fish Oil Market Size Worth $17,487.62 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fish Oil Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Vantage Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 17,487.62 Million by 2028.

Global Fish Oil Market from Vantage Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. To thrive in this swiftly changing market landscape, businesses must take up the world-class solution such as this Fish Oil Market research report. This report helps you effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of your brand and product among potential customers of Fish Oil industry. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analysed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/fish-oil-market-1434/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the Fish Oil Market:

China Fishery Group Limited

Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS)

Camanchaca

FF Skagen A/S

Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA)

Oceana Group Limited

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Pioneer Fishing and Triple Nine Fish Protein A/S (Triple Nine Group)



What is Fish Oil? How Big is Fish Oil Market Size?

Synopsis:

The Fish Oil Market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for Fish Oil Market by the older population with the considerable growth of the aquaculture industry. Fish Oil Market offers multiple health benefits as it contains omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) which makes the functioning of the cardiovascular system better, and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) which plays an important role in the effective functioning of the nervous system and this has effectively increased the demand for Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acids are actively used in the aquaculture segments like animal nutrition and pet feed, pharmaceuticals, supplements, and functional foods which are expected to boost the demand of the Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. Besides, the rising awareness among the public and medical specialists about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids has substantial increase in the consumption of Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. Moreover, Fish Oil Market provides numerous health benefits such as it decreases the risk of deaths due to heart attack, lower triglycerides, dangerous abnormal heart rhythms, and stroke which is expected to increase Fish Oil Market demand in the upcoming years. Nowadays companies are enhancing their nutraceutical products along with concentrated EPA and DHA, and the rising demand for EPA and DHA in human nutrition has made a positive impact on the Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, with the increasing demand for Fish Oil Market and the developing aquaculture industry, the production of Fish Oil Market globally is very stagnant.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/fish-oil-market-1434/0

Fish Oil Market is Segmented as Follows:

Source Anchoveta Sardine Capelin Menhaden Herring Anchovy Others

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others

End Use Aquaculture Animal Feed Nutritional Supplements Pharmaceutical Others





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

An increase in health awareness among the public, and the substantial growth in the aquaculture industry are the major factors driving the growth of the Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. The rising demand for Fish Oil Market among the rapidly aging population is also one of the major factors projected to increase the growth of the market in the years to come.

Challenges:

High prices of Fish Oil Market, united with a high demand-supply gap in the Fish Oil Market are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising of Fish Oil Market consumption by aquaculture may lead to Fish Oil Market shortage for other applications like, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements are the factors affecting the growth of the market negatively.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fish-oil-market-1434

Regional Trends:

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The United States and Canada produce Fish Oil Market on a large scale and also consumption of Fish Oil Market is high in the North American region which is boosting the demand for Fish Oil Market in the North American region. Likewise, the government of these nations endorses the intake of essential omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA which is expected to drive the growth of the Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for Fish Oil Market in North America in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, functional food applications, and supplements is increasing the demand for Fish Oil Market and eventually responsible for the growth of this region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the Fish Oil Market during the forecast period. The increasing aging population united rising health concerns and awareness among the general public have increased the consumption of dietary supplements within the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Moreover, China is primarily focusing on high-quality pharma-grade Fish Oil Market in order to increase its demand for more applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, according to the United Nations Statistical Office, Fish Oil Market export in Japan has significantly increased.

Recent Developments:

In April 2020, Alas Omega has introduced Omega 3 concentrated natural Fish Oil Markets for integrating high levels of omega-3 into different applications, such as meal replacement powders, dairy products, energy bars, vitamin blends, and other functional foods and beverages.

In March 2020, Wiley Companies has launched omega 3 concentrate Fish Oil Market that offers a minimum of 200mg docosahexaenoic acids (DHA) and eicosatetraenoic acids (EPA). The product has been planned for use in food and beverages and dietary supplements.

The report on the Fish Oil Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Fish Oil Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Some of The Key Questions from Our Customers Are:

Which are the top companies in the market?

How will the market change in the next years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the world market?

What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?

What are the likely advanced scenarios and maximum incentive to see movement by application, type, and region?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11,984.91 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 17,487.62 Million CAGR 6.5% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players China Fishery Group Limited,Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca AS),

Camanchaca, FF Skagen A/S, Foodcorp Chile S.A (Austevoll Seafood ASA),

OLVEA Fish Oils (OLVEA), Oceana Group Limited, Pesquera Diamante S.A.,

Pioneer Fishing and TripleNine Fish Protein A/S (TripleNine Group)

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Natural Protein Powder Market was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 7.7 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/natural-protein-powder-market-1723

Algae Market was valued at USD 19.8 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 36 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/algae-market-1711

Healthy Snacks Market is valued at USD 84.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 122.4 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthy-snacks-market-1676

Whey Protein Market is valued at USD 9.7 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 16.4 Billion by the year 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/whey-protein-market-1550

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog: