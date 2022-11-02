China Dairy Products Market intelligence Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Products China News 22" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dairy Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's dairy market.



It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.



Demand for dairy products has increased so rapidly in China that the country has become the center of the global dairy market - the main driver of the 'white gold rush' in 2014, and the subsequent crash the following year.



Competition is intensifying as more international dairy companies seek to make their fortunes in this huge market, while domestic players are struggling to remain competitive through M&A, improving raw milk supplies and upgrading processing facilities. Meanwhile, the ecommerce revolution is putting pressure on prices and the government continues to tighten regulations on food safety and imports.



Dairy Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire dairy industry chain, from raw milk and milk powder to infant formula, cheese and other end products.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Sample Issue Headlines

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

Yantan Dairy's H1 Results

Project Progress by Inner Mongolia Shengmu and Anmu Dairy

H1 Performance of Three Listed IMF Firms

Governmental Direction

China Issues 3 Year Action Plan for Cheese

Jilin Publishes Subsidy Schedules for Local Dairy Sector

Company Dynamics

Yili Announces Record H1 Results

China Shengmu Reports Slower Profit Growth for H1

Mengniu & Yashili Report Formulae Slump for H1

H1 Performance of Two Regional Enterprises - New Hope Dairy & Bright Dairy

Raw Milk Price

Milk Prices Remain Low

News in Brief

Dairy Imports in August 2022

Revised Bacterium Strain Lists for Food and Infant Food

Ruoergai Treasure of Plateau's Yak IF Plant Starts 2nd Phase Construction

Nestle Promises to End Promotion of Stage 1 Formula in 2023

Babemax Reports Topline Growth in H1

China's Barred Dairy Products in August

Chobani Yoghurt Debuts in China

Nine Yili IMF Registrations Approved

Two Dairy Cattle Batches Arrived China in Sept.

Weiyang Diary Receives Approval for New Production lines

Companies Mentioned

Yantan Dairy

Inner Mongolia Shengmu

Anmu Dairy

Yili

Mengniu

China Shengmu

Yashili

New Hope Dairy

Bright Dairy

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijrx29