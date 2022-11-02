China Dairy Products Market intelligence Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Products China News 22" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dairy Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's dairy market.
It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.
Demand for dairy products has increased so rapidly in China that the country has become the center of the global dairy market - the main driver of the 'white gold rush' in 2014, and the subsequent crash the following year.
Competition is intensifying as more international dairy companies seek to make their fortunes in this huge market, while domestic players are struggling to remain competitive through M&A, improving raw milk supplies and upgrading processing facilities. Meanwhile, the ecommerce revolution is putting pressure on prices and the government continues to tighten regulations on food safety and imports.
Dairy Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire dairy industry chain, from raw milk and milk powder to infant formula, cheese and other end products.
This includes:
- Breaking news from China and abroad
- The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
- In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more
- Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Sample Issue Headlines
- Editor's Note
- Market Analysis
- Yantan Dairy's H1 Results
- Project Progress by Inner Mongolia Shengmu and Anmu Dairy
- H1 Performance of Three Listed IMF Firms
- Governmental Direction
- China Issues 3 Year Action Plan for Cheese
- Jilin Publishes Subsidy Schedules for Local Dairy Sector
- Company Dynamics
- Yili Announces Record H1 Results
- China Shengmu Reports Slower Profit Growth for H1
- Mengniu & Yashili Report Formulae Slump for H1
- H1 Performance of Two Regional Enterprises - New Hope Dairy & Bright Dairy
- Raw Milk Price
- Milk Prices Remain Low
- News in Brief
- Dairy Imports in August 2022
- Revised Bacterium Strain Lists for Food and Infant Food
- Ruoergai Treasure of Plateau's Yak IF Plant Starts 2nd Phase Construction
- Nestle Promises to End Promotion of Stage 1 Formula in 2023
- Babemax Reports Topline Growth in H1
- China's Barred Dairy Products in August
- Chobani Yoghurt Debuts in China
- Nine Yili IMF Registrations Approved
- Two Dairy Cattle Batches Arrived China in Sept.
- Weiyang Diary Receives Approval for New Production lines
Companies Mentioned
- Yantan Dairy
- Inner Mongolia Shengmu
- Anmu Dairy
- Yili
- Mengniu
- China Shengmu
- Yashili
- New Hope Dairy
- Bright Dairy
