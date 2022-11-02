With 19.2% CAGR, Smart Street Lighting Market Size Worth USD 8.23 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart street lighting market size was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.41 billion in 2022 to USD 8.23 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Smart Street Lighting Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Developments:

February 2022: Signavio GmbH, a process management space and business process intelligence company, was purchased by SAP SE. The incorporation of business process intelligence unit of SAP with Signavio will assist in transforming and enhancing the organization's business methods at scale.





Request a Sample PDF of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-street-lighting-market-106898





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 19.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 8.23 Billion Base Year 2021 Smart Street Lighting Market Size in 2021 USD 2.41 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Communication Technology, Application, and Geography Smart Street Lighting Market Growth Drivers Rising Requirement for Energy Optimization to Spur Market Growth





Global Smart City Projects Slowing Down Due to COVID-19 Pandemic has Slowed Market Expansion

The market kept growing at a solid rate through 2019, while there may be a slight slowdown in growth in 2020 as a result of some brief delays in the release of contracts for new projects during the crisis. While the pandemic may have put a stop to some already-running smart city initiatives, it has also forced towns to plan long-term projects.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Requirement for Energy Optimization to Spur Market Growth

To lower maintenance and repair costs, smart street lighting enables intelligent maintenance plans to track and report broken lights. As a result of the linked LED's ability to be dimmed, turned on or off remotely, as well as its lower power need and connected street lighting systems typically save 25% of energy. This increases energy efficiency with efficient administration.

Cyberattacks have the potential to do significant harm, including the interruption or loss of important services such as electricity or water.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-street-lighting-market-106898





Segments:

Increased Demand for NB-IoT with Advanced Technologies will Drive Market Growth

Based on communication technology, the market is segmented into NB-IoT, powerline communication, radio frequency, and others (ultra-narrowband, LoRa).

During the forecast period, the radio frequency segment accounted for the greatest smart street lighting market share. Hardwired control systems transfer control signals via communication cables, whereas RF-based solutions communicate with control devices using radio waves.

Traffic Optimization through Smart Street Lighting Creates Huge Demand

Based on application, the market is segmented into environmental monitoring, traffic optimization, smart parking, and others. Traffic optimization accounted for the maximum market share.

Adoption of Smart Street Lighting for Commercial Purposes to Fuel Market Growth

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial.

The commercial segment captured maximum market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Supermarkets, shopping malls, retail stores, and associated parking lots majorly deploy smart street lighting solutions.

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-street-lighting-market-106898





Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market’s segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the smart street lighting market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Lead Backed by Elevating Deployment of Smart Lighting

In terms of connected street lighting system technology, Europe dominates the world market. Several lighting groups are currently working diligently in Europe to implement smart lighting controls in both the public and private sectors.

Over the course of the forecast period, North America is anticipated to rise at an impressive CAGR. In North America, energy rules and regulations are being established to control energy usage, promoting the adoption and development of smart lighting solutions in the region.

Growing government attempts to construct smart cities and rising technical breakthroughs are the primary factors driving the market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The market's top players consistently choose effective tactics to increase the value of their brand and foster the expansion of the product on a worldwide scale while facing the fewest barriers possible. Buying competitor businesses and securing a profit for both organizations is one such effective technique.





Access Full Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106898





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Signify Holding (Netherlands)

Telensa Limited (U.K.)

Itron Inc. (U.S.)

Rongwen (China)

DimOnOff (Canada)

Current Powered by GE (U.S.)

gridComm (Singapore)

Sensus (U.S.)

FLASHNET SA (Romania)

Ubicquia, Inc. (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents:

Global Smart Street Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Communication Technology (USD) NB-IoT Powerline Communication Radio Frequency Others (Ultra- Narrowband, LoRa, Etc.) By Application (USD) Environmental Monitoring Traffic Optimization Smart Parking Others By End-User (USD) Commercial Residential Industrial By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Smart Street Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Communication Technology (USD) NB-IoT Powerline Communication Radio Frequency Others (Ultra- Narrowband, LoRa, Etc.) By Application (USD) Environmental Monitoring Traffic Optimization Smart Parking Others By End-User (USD) Commercial Residential Industrial By Country (USD) United States By End-User Canada By End-User

Latin America Smart Street Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Communication Technology (USD) NB-IoT Powerline Communication Radio Frequency Others (Ultra- Narrowband, LoRa, Etc.) By Application (USD) Environmental Monitoring Traffic Optimization Smart Parking Others By End-User (USD) Commercial Residential Industrial By Country (USD) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245