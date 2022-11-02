China Sweeteners/Sugar Monthly News Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweeteners China News 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweeteners China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's sugar and sweeteners market.
It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.
China is one of the world's largest producers of sweeteners, dominating the global market for many high-intensity sweeteners such as saccharin, cyclamate, acesulfame-K (Ace-K), stevia, aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin, alitame and neotame. Consumption is also rising rapidly in China thanks to the increasing popularity of sugar-enriched food and beverage products.
However, many sectors are mired in overcapacity, with prices dropping so low that Chinese producers are in danger of being hit by anti-dumping measures in key export markets. Meanwhile, companies are struggling to upgrade their production technology and adapt to much stricter environmental regulations.
Sweeteners China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire sweeteners industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.
This includes:
- Breaking news from China and abroad
- The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
- In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more
- Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Sample Headline News
- Headline
- Editor's Note
- Governmental Direction
- China announces new regulatory requirements for imported liquid sugar and pre-mixed powder
- Market Analysis
- Anhui Jinhe & Bailong Chuangyuan report financial results for H1 2022
- BLB publishes revised plan for non-public issuance of A-shares
- Erythritol market faces rat race
- Company Dynamics
- Heyuan Zhengda's glucosamine project & Jinjiang Jiashun's maltose syrup project
- COFCO Zhangzhou's 500,000 t/a white sugar project; COFCO Sugar's H1 results
- Anhui Jinhe & Huaxing Biochemistry to expand production of some products
- Two starch-based sugar projects going smoothly
- Price Update
- Ex-works prices of sweeteners in China, Sept. 2022
- Ex-works prices of sucralose, acesulfame-K and sorbitol decline
- Import and Export
- Exports of sweeteners and raw materials from China, July 2022
- Stronger sorbitol exports in July
- News in Brief
- Science and Technology Daily: saccharin and sucralose raise human blood sugar levels
- China grants zero tariffs to 16 least-developed countries
- Huakang Pharma: 20,000 t/a crystalline maltitol project starts production
- Hongde Marine: seaweed polysaccharide additive and seaweed powder project completes construction
- Anhui Jinhe projects net profit growth in Q3
- Jingang Sugar initiates 1.08 million t/a refined sugar processing & relocation project
- Zhongda Hengyuan launches 5,000 t/a D-psicose project
- Golden-Shell: 2,480 t/a glucosamine products technology upgrading project completes construction
- Lukang Pharma's project including production of 1 t/a acarbose
- NFBC H1 2022 semi-annual report recap
Companies Mentioned
- Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd.
- Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.
- Xinjiang Heyuan Zhengda Biochemistry Co., Ltd.
- COFCO Sugar (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd.
- COFCO Sugar Holding Co., Ltd.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ruvaz