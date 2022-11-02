China Sweeteners/Sugar Monthly News Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweeteners China News 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is one of the world's largest producers of sweeteners, dominating the global market for many high-intensity sweeteners such as saccharin, cyclamate, acesulfame-K (Ace-K), stevia, aspartame, sucralose, glycyrrhizin, alitame and neotame. Consumption is also rising rapidly in China thanks to the increasing popularity of sugar-enriched food and beverage products.



However, many sectors are mired in overcapacity, with prices dropping so low that Chinese producers are in danger of being hit by anti-dumping measures in key export markets. Meanwhile, companies are struggling to upgrade their production technology and adapt to much stricter environmental regulations.



Sample Headline News

Headline

Editor's Note

Governmental Direction

China announces new regulatory requirements for imported liquid sugar and pre-mixed powder

Market Analysis

Anhui Jinhe & Bailong Chuangyuan report financial results for H1 2022

BLB publishes revised plan for non-public issuance of A-shares

Erythritol market faces rat race

Company Dynamics

Heyuan Zhengda's glucosamine project & Jinjiang Jiashun's maltose syrup project

COFCO Zhangzhou's 500,000 t/a white sugar project; COFCO Sugar's H1 results

Anhui Jinhe & Huaxing Biochemistry to expand production of some products

Two starch-based sugar projects going smoothly

Price Update

Ex-works prices of sweeteners in China, Sept. 2022

Ex-works prices of sucralose, acesulfame-K and sorbitol decline

Import and Export

Exports of sweeteners and raw materials from China, July 2022

Stronger sorbitol exports in July

News in Brief

Science and Technology Daily: saccharin and sucralose raise human blood sugar levels

China grants zero tariffs to 16 least-developed countries

Huakang Pharma: 20,000 t/a crystalline maltitol project starts production

Hongde Marine: seaweed polysaccharide additive and seaweed powder project completes construction

Anhui Jinhe projects net profit growth in Q3

Jingang Sugar initiates 1.08 million t/a refined sugar processing & relocation project

Zhongda Hengyuan launches 5,000 t/a D-psicose project

Golden-Shell: 2,480 t/a glucosamine products technology upgrading project completes construction

Lukang Pharma's project including production of 1 t/a acarbose

NFBC H1 2022 semi-annual report recap

Companies Mentioned

Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Heyuan Zhengda Biochemistry Co., Ltd.

COFCO Sugar (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd.

COFCO Sugar Holding Co., Ltd.

