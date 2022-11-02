China Vitamins E-News Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamins China E-News 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vitamins China E-News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's vitamins market.



It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.



China is the world's largest exporter of vitamins, while the domestic market has also expanded rapidly in recent years thanks to growing demand from the feed and pharmaceuticals markets. Now, competition in the industry is shifting from producing API to higher-margin pharmaceutical-grade products, while China's tougher stance on environmental protection is also having an effect.



Vitamins China E-News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire vitamins industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Sample Headline News

Editor's Note

Governmental Direction

MEE soliciting public opinions for guideline on available pollution prevention & control techniques in pharmaceutical industry

Market Dynamics

15 listed vitamin companies release performance reports for H1 2022

Company Developments

Tianxin Pharma discloses first performance report since IPO

Sirio Pharma to purchase 80% stake in Best Formulations

Tiger Biotech's panthenol and nicotinamide project completed and accepted

EI report of Kexing Biochem's food additives, feed additives, and healthcare products project to be approved

Huashun Tech: EI report of ethyl ascorbic acid project publicised

Dafeng Hegno: re-submission of biotin powder and VD3 powder project's EI report

Import and Export Analysis

Imports and exports of selected vitamins in China, July 2022

Export volume of China's vitamins in July down 3.50% MoM

Price Update

Ex-works prices of selected vitamins in China, Sept. 2022

Vitamin market sales in Sept. pick up slightly

News in Brief

Guangji Pharm Mengzhou: overhaul prolonged to 30 Sept.

EI report of Hunan Yangyijun's biotechnology park project to be approved

TIB of CAS makes progress in bacterial strain for VB12 production using genome editing

Intent Agreement for strategic cooperation signed between Garden Group and BASF China

Hunan Microorganism & Herb to build project for veterinary drug preparations, feed, and feed additives

Huaheng Biotech launches naturally fermented panthenol

Xintuoyang Bio: first batch of finished products comes off VC production line

Subsidiary of Weixinkang obtains drug registration certificate for Multiple Vitamins for Infusion (13)(10/3)

EP acceptance results of Lingang Yanuo's nicotinamide project publicised

Chuanning Biotech: first-time EIA publication of calcium pantothenate project

EI report of Hongda Biotech's food additives and feed additives project enters approval process

Garden Bio-Chem: Jinxi Science & Industrial Park project completes construction and goes into operation

Companies Mentioned

Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Co., Ltd.

Anhui Tiger Biotech Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Kexing Biochem Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Huashun Technology Co., Ltd.

Dafeng Hegno Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Cangzhou Lingang Yanuo Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Yili Chuanning Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

