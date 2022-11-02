China Vitamins E-News Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamins China E-News 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vitamins China E-News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's vitamins market.
It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.
China is the world's largest exporter of vitamins, while the domestic market has also expanded rapidly in recent years thanks to growing demand from the feed and pharmaceuticals markets. Now, competition in the industry is shifting from producing API to higher-margin pharmaceutical-grade products, while China's tougher stance on environmental protection is also having an effect.
Vitamins China E-News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire vitamins industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.
This includes:
- Breaking news from China and abroad
- The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
- In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more
- Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Sample Headline News
- Editor's Note
- Governmental Direction
- MEE soliciting public opinions for guideline on available pollution prevention & control techniques in pharmaceutical industry
- Market Dynamics
- 15 listed vitamin companies release performance reports for H1 2022
- Company Developments
- Tianxin Pharma discloses first performance report since IPO
- Sirio Pharma to purchase 80% stake in Best Formulations
- Tiger Biotech's panthenol and nicotinamide project completed and accepted
- EI report of Kexing Biochem's food additives, feed additives, and healthcare products project to be approved
- Huashun Tech: EI report of ethyl ascorbic acid project publicised
- Dafeng Hegno: re-submission of biotin powder and VD3 powder project's EI report
- Import and Export Analysis
- Imports and exports of selected vitamins in China, July 2022
- Export volume of China's vitamins in July down 3.50% MoM
- Price Update
- Ex-works prices of selected vitamins in China, Sept. 2022
- Vitamin market sales in Sept. pick up slightly
- News in Brief
- Guangji Pharm Mengzhou: overhaul prolonged to 30 Sept.
- EI report of Hunan Yangyijun's biotechnology park project to be approved
- TIB of CAS makes progress in bacterial strain for VB12 production using genome editing
- Intent Agreement for strategic cooperation signed between Garden Group and BASF China
- Hunan Microorganism & Herb to build project for veterinary drug preparations, feed, and feed additives
- Huaheng Biotech launches naturally fermented panthenol
- Xintuoyang Bio: first batch of finished products comes off VC production line
- Subsidiary of Weixinkang obtains drug registration certificate for Multiple Vitamins for Infusion (13)(10/3)
- EP acceptance results of Lingang Yanuo's nicotinamide project publicised
- Chuanning Biotech: first-time EIA publication of calcium pantothenate project
- EI report of Hongda Biotech's food additives and feed additives project enters approval process
- Garden Bio-Chem: Jinxi Science & Industrial Park project completes construction and goes into operation
Companies Mentioned
- Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Co., Ltd.
- Anhui Tiger Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Hangzhou Kexing Biochem Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Huashun Technology Co., Ltd.
- Dafeng Hegno Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
- Cangzhou Lingang Yanuo Biopharma Co., Ltd.
- Yili Chuanning Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
