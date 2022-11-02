OverActive Media to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 3

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, today announced that Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive Media will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 3, 2022.

DATE: November 3, 2022

TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3T1Vujp

Please note that OverActive will be available for one-on-one meetings as follows:

Thursday, November 4 between 11:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET

Monday, November 7 between 1:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available afterwards.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.





About OverActive Media

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

