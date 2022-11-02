Global Surfactants Market Size Worth USD 53.3 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Surfactants Market from Vantage Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. To thrive in this swiftly changing market landscape, businesses must take up the world-class solution such as this Surfactants Market research report. This report helps you effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of your brand and product among potential customers of Surfactants industry. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analysed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market.



Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surfactants Market finds that the widespread properties offered by Surfactants Market such as detergence, dispersion stabilization, wettability, foam/froth formation, and emulsion are the major driving factors considered in the growth of the Surfactants Market. In addition, increased use of Surfactants Market in pesticide formulations for crop protection, increasing demand for the product because of their low pricing & convenient availability, and changing people's lifestyles around the world are propelling the growth of the Surfactants Market in recent years.

The global Surfactants Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Vantage Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 53.3 Billion by 2028.

List of Prominent Players in the Surfactants Market:

Stepan Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (North Holland)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Croda International PLC (UK)

What is Surfactants? How Big is Surfactants Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

High Usage of Anionic Surfactants Market Drives the Market

Anionic Surfactants Market make up more than half of the Surfactants Market. For eliminating dirt, muck, and some oily stains, anionic Surfactants Market is the best option. Demand for anionic Surfactants Market is expected to rise owing to the stringent environmental regulations. Anionic Surfactants Market are commonly employed in pesticide formulations, as well as in industrial and domestic cleaning. The most common anionic Surfactants Market are biodegradable Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfates (LAS), which can be found in wastewater systems and river water. There is also a growing demand for anionic Surfactants Market in personal care products, such as skincare and hair care products, because of their superior characteristics, such as foaming, cleansing, thickening, solubilizing, emulsifying, antimicrobial effects, penetration enhancement, and other special effects. Hence, the Surfactants Market is expected to rise dramatically over the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of these Surfactants Market in numerous applications. This will provide chances for innovation in application-specific formulations.

Increasing Demand for Green and Bio-Based Surfactants Market Products Drives the Market

Bio-based Surfactants Market are surface-active chemicals that are made from living cells and have high biodegradability & low toxicity. In addition, bio-based Surfactants Market have features including foaming, emulsion stabilization, and surface tension reduction. Furthermore, bio-based Surfactants Market promote microbial degradation, improves hydrocarbon emulsification, and solubilizes hydrocarbon pollutants. It also provides several advantages, such as environmental friendliness, high-temperature resistance, and possible applications in environmental protection. These substitutes for petroleum-based synthetic products have been adopted in response to the growing demand for sustainable technologies.

Additionally, these Surfactants Market offer a wide range of possible applications, including emulsifying agents, biocides for sulfate-reducing bacteria, anticorrosive properties, and many more novels uses. Moreover, bio-based agents are multifunctional compounds formed from microorganism substrates in the culture medium that are miscible between hydrophilic and oily/hydrocarbon type carbon sources. Biotechnology is a key component in the development of bio-based products that can replace petroleum-based products while also being environmentally benign. Thus, all these factors are responsible for the growth of the Surfactants Market in the coming years.

Key Highlights from Report:

The anionic Surfactants in its product segment held a significant share in 2021. This is attributable to the mounting demand for linear alkyl benzene in cleaners and detergents. This is expected to rise because of the product's favorable qualities. Nonionic Surfactants are expected to expand at a slower rate due to the abundance of nonionic Surfactants alternatives with improved characteristics. Over the forecast period, amphoteric is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment. Because of their many qualities, such as conditioning, foaming & foam stability, biodegradability, and detergency, the segment is expected to have strong demand.

The Home care and the personal segment are projected to grow at a considerable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The increasing usage of Surfactants in household cleaners, soaps, and detergents can be attributed to rising demand from the home care industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising consumer awareness for bio-based products coupled with the growing demand for home care and personal care products, which is also expected to support the growth of the Surfactants Market in the region.



Segmentation of the Global Surfactants Market:

Type Anionic Surfactants Non-Ionic Surfactants Cationic Surfactants Amphoteric Surfactants

Application Home Care Personal Care Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Oilfield Chemicals Food & Beverage Agrochemicals Textiles Elastomers & Plastics Other Applications

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Surfactants Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the Surfactants Market in 2021, owing to the fast industrialization and rising disposable income of this region. The market is being driven by an increase in the number of manufacturers of bio-based Surfactants Market. In addition, rising demand from the home care and personal care industries also increases the expansion of the Surfactants Market. As Europe is a key trending market for this industry, the increasing cosmetic and textile sectors will help in augmenting the growth of the Surfactants Market.

Recent Developments:

April 2021: Unilever collaborated with Lanza Tech and India Glycols to develop a Surfactants Market generated from carbon emissions from industry. Biotechnologies and a freshly designed supply chain between the three partners, who are working together for the first time, are used in the novel change in production. On April 22nd, World Earth Day, the novel Surfactants Market will be utilized in an OMO (Persil) laundry capsule, which will be launched in China.

July 2020: Pilot Chemical introduced Aspire Surfactants Market Mixtures, which are concentrated blends of potent anionic, non-ionic, and cationic Surfactants Market that are very adaptable and processable. With this launch, the company will target the home care, industrial, and institutional industries with its goods.

March 2020: Nat Sur Fact, a rhamnolipid-based range of bio-Surfactants Market generated from renewable sources, was purchased by Stepan Company from Logos Technologies LLC. The biodegradability, low toxicity, and, in some circumstances, unique antibacterial capabilities of rhamnolipids, a class of bio-Surfactants Market, make them appealing.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 40.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 53.3 Billion CAGR 4.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, Clariant, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Nouryon, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Lonza, Croda International PLC

