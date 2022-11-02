Global Wire and Cable Jacket Material Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Evonik Industries, Fluorocarbon, Habia Cable and IGUS Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wire And Cable Jacket Material Market By Temperature Rating, By Material Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wire and cable jacket material market size is valued at $4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2022 to 2031.



A jacket is the cable's outermost coat, and its primary purpose is to protect the insulation and conductor core from physical and chemical damage. In a sense, the cable jacket is the first line of mechanical defense for a cable by protecting its inner components. Cable jackets material protect the cable from corrosion during or after installation by providing mechanical, moisture, flame, and chemical protection.

Various thermoplastic and thermoset materials are used in cable jacketing, but in the report, high temperature thermoplastic materials are considered, which include polytetrafluoroethylene, perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyimide, and others. They have ability to resist extreme high temperature, oils, acids, sunlight, heat, weathering, chemical effects, and abrasion.



The market is predicted to increase primarily due to growth in end-user industries. There is rise in use of wire and cable jacket material in different industries, such as aerospace and defense, subsea, artificial lift system, power generation, electronics, telecommunication, and others.

Moreover, with the growing demand for high-speed internet and rise in emphasis on high-quality telecommunication infrastructure, the global wire and cable jacket materials market is projected to grow during the forecast period. However, the adoption of wire and cable insulation and jacketing material is low due to higher relative cost and volatility in raw materials prices. This is a major hindrance for the growth of the wire and cable jacket market.



Wire and cable jacket material is used in industrial and power generation industries. Power transportation cables are used in power generation, EV/HEV, and others. Key to keeping these cables strong, flexible, and protected includes, high-performance cable insulation material and cable jacket material. The power generation industry has a strong demand for wire and jacketing material as they are highly temperature resistant, chemical & melt resistant, and oil & gas resistant. The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to create opportunities for the wire and cable jacket material market during the forecast period

The wire & cable jacket material market is classified on the basis of material type, temperature rating, end-use, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into polyetheretherketone, polyimide, polytetrafluoroethylene, perfluoroalkoxy, and others.

On the basis of temperature rating, the market is classified into 200c to 250c, 250c to 300c, and 300c above. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, subsea, artificial lift system, power generation, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The wire & cable jacket material market share is analyzed across all significant regions and countries.



The key players operating in the global wire & cable jacket material market include Arkema S.A., Calmont Wire & Cable Inc., DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Fluorocarbon Group, Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc., Habia Cable, Groupe PolyAlto, OFS Fitel, LLC, and 3M.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global wire & cable jacket material market from 2020 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Pricing Analysis

3.8.Regulatory Guidelines

3.9.Value Chain Analysis

3.10.Market Share Analysis

3.11.Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: WIRE AND CABLE JACKET MATERIAL MARKET, BY TEMPERATURE RATING

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 200C to 250C

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 250C to 300C

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 300C Above

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: WIRE AND CABLE JACKET MATERIAL MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Polyetheretherketone

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Polyimide

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Perfluoroalkoxy

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: WIRE AND CABLE JACKET MATERIAL MARKET, BY END USE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Subsea

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Artificial Lift System

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Power Generation

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: WIRE AND CABLE JACKET MATERIAL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 ARKEMA S.A.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Calmont Wire & Cable Inc.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Evonik Industries AG

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Fluorocarbon Group

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Habia Cable

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 IGUS

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 OFS Fitel, LLC

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 3M Company

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

