Esperion to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that President and CEO, Sheldon Koenig, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.



Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 Time: 5:20 AM (EST) Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings Webcast: Link

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investors and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren't being met by the status quo.

