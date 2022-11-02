QuantuMDx and Menarini Announce an Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the Q-POC™ Platform



- Agreement will initially cover the UK and France with potential to expand to other European countries and worldwide

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK and FLORENCE, 2 November 2022. QuantuMDx Group Limited (“QuantuMDx”), a UK-based developer of transformational Point-of-Need molecular diagnostics, and A.Menarini Diagnostics S.r.I. (Menarini), are pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement for QuantuMDx’s Q-POC™ platform in the UK and France.

Under the terms of the agreement, Menarini will market, sell and service Q-POC™, QuantuMDx’s SARS- CoV-2 assay and its new SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B, RSV Respiratory Panel test which the Company launched earlier this year. The five-year agreement will initially cover distribution to the UK and France, with the scope to expand to other markets.

Jonathan O’Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, QuantuMDx, said: “This agreement with Menarini is a significant commercial step for QuantuMDx. Not only does Menarini have a vast global network, but their specific in-country knowledge and presence across Europe, and beyond, means they are an excellent partner for us. The agreement will allow us to further accelerate commercial sales of Q- POC™, bringing our Point-of-Need multiplex molecular diagnostics platform to clinical and non-clinical settings in a host of new markets. I look forward to working closely with Menarini on what I am confident will be a very successful partnership.”

Fabio Piazzalunga, Global Head, Menarini Diagnostics S.r.I., commented: “The recent pandemic has highlighted the importance of being able to accurately, and rapidly, diagnose infectious diseases. QuantuMDx’s Q-POC™ platform, which can provide results in approximately 30 minutes, will allow healthcare professionals to make informed treatment decisions and slow the risk of transmission. Menarini is a pioneer in decentralising diagnostics routines and developed core competencies and technologies in doing so. We are extremely happy to be able to start providing such an innovative platform to laboratories in the UK and France.”

About QuantuMDx

QuantuMDx is a progressive MedTech company passionate about empowering the world to control disease and reduce suffering. QuantuMDx solves real-world diagnostic problems by creating multiplex molecular solutions for the Point-of-Need.

QuantuMDx has global operations and strategic partnerships – keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics.

Q-POC™ is a rapid, simple to use, portable, sample to answer multiplex PCR device. It has been designed for use in a range of real-world healthcare settings.

Q-POC™ and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 multiplex detection assay, are CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within the European Union and the UK. On 26th May Q-POC was CE marked under the IVDR (Regulation EU 2017/746).

QuantuMDx plans to launch a range of syndromic multiplex testing assays over the coming months and years.

For more information about QuantuMDx and Q-POC™, its rapid PCR point of care system, go to: www.quantumdx.com .

About A.Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology:

The company has more than 45 years dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnosis, improving the quality of life of people all over the world.

A.Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, it counts more than 17,000 employees and has a 2020 turnover of € 3.750 billion.

Find out more: www.menarinidiagnostics.com

