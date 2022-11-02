Fenix Outdoor: Q3 report

English Swedish

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 September 2022

Third quarter 2022-07-01 – 2022-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR

227 893 (TEUR: 200 067), an increase of 13,9%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 55 943 (TEUR: 57 726).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

42 802 (TEUR: 44 426).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 43 139 (TEUR: 43 950).

43 139 (TEUR: 43 950).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 33 037 (TEUR: 32 504).

33 037 (TEUR: 32 504).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2,48 (EUR: 2,44).



Period 2022-01-01 – 2022-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR:

563 649 (TEUR: 458 601), an increase of 22,9%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 110 042 (TEUR: 103 055).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

70 928 (TEUR: 66 227).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 73 945 (TEUR: 64 656).

73 945 (TEUR: 64 656).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 54 881 (TEUR: 44 921).

54 881 (TEUR: 44 921).

54 881 (TEUR: 44 921). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 4,12 (EUR: 3,37).

Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2022-09-30 the company holds 132 337 B-shares representing 0,98 % of the capital. During Q3

3 215 B-shares were purchased.

Financial information

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication November 2nd, 2022 at 13 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

Calendarium

Q4 report, February 9th, 2023

