Mimecast Names Norman Guadagno as Chief Marketing Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (Mimecast), an advanced email and collaboration security company, today announced the appointment of Norman Guadagno as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. With more than 20 years of B2B and B2C marketing experience, Guadagno will help Mimecast continue to exceed its business objectives by enabling organizations to Work Protected™ with advanced email and collaboration security solutions designed to safeguard the intersection of business communications, people, and data. As CMO, Guadagno will oversee all facets of Mimecast’s marketing organization and play a critical role in accelerating the company’s product-led growth strategy via revenue and customer acquisition, storytelling, and channel partner initiatives.



“Norman has extensive experience establishing a clear vision and strategy for organizations while leading marketing departments to achieve impressive revenue growth,” said Rafe Brown, Mimecast president and chief operating officer. “As our company moves into the next phase of its transformational journey, Norman’s dedication to team success, tireless work ethic, and exceptional track record of marketing and branding expertise will be critical to executing the Mimecast mission. We welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to working alongside him to deliver increasing value to our customers and partners.”

Guadagno joins Mimecast with extensive expertise leading business transformation initiatives, including brand building and GTM strategy, within exceedingly competitive markets. Most recently, Guadagno served as Chief Executive Officer of Norbella, a full-service media agency that partners with a wide range of brands such as athenahealth, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Devo, Cybereason, and Toast, Inc. Prior to Norbella, Guadagno was the Chief Marketing Officer of Acoustic, a marketing and customer experience SaaS company, where he oversaw the company’s corporate marketing, strategic branding, and GTM initiatives to foster organizational growth. During his career, Guadagno also held senior marketing roles at Carbonite, Microsoft, and Oracle, among other agency and in-house positions.

“I am thrilled to join Mimecast at such a critical time for the company and the industry as a whole,” said Guadagno. “Organizations today are faced with increasingly sophisticated cyber-threats, and vendors like Mimecast serve as a key source of education and risk mitigation. To help enable this, marketing must be a value driver across every part of our customer and partner ecosystem, and clearly communicate the power of our brand, mission, and solutions. This opportunity is unique, and I am so excited to be part of the team.”

For more information on Mimecast’s word-class advanced email and collaboration security offerings, visit https://www.mimecast.com/

Mimecast: Work Protected™

Since 2003, Mimecast has stopped bad things from happening to good organizations by enabling them to work protected. We empower more than 40,000 customers to help mitigate risk and manage complexities across a threat landscape driven by malicious cyberattacks, human error, and technology fallibility. Our advanced solutions provide the proactive threat detection, brand protection, awareness training, and data retention capabilities that evolving workplaces need today. Mimecast solutions are designed to transform email and collaboration security into the eyes and ears of organizations worldwide.

Mimecast, the Mimecast logo, and Work Protected are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the Unites States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

North America

Timothy Hamilton

Public Relations Manager, North America

+1 (617) 393 7122

thamilton@mimecast.com

UK & Europe

Laura Barnes

Senior PR & Communications Manager

+44 (0)207 847 8700

lbarnes@mimecast.com

Africa, Middle East, India & Asia Pacific

Laura Rapson

PR & Communications Manager

+27 11 722 3700

lrapson@mimecast.com