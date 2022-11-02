Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Teams Educational Services Subsidiary with Tech Management Company Radix to Offer Classroom Management Solution for Schools

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) today announced that its subsidiary dedicated to helping schools safeguard students using the internet and wi-fi in learning environments – Grom Educational Services, Inc. – has teamed up with tech management company, Radix, to offer Radix TeacherView, an award-winning, cloud-based management education solution that will be offered to schools and districts alongside Grom’s NetSpective web filtering solution. The collaboration of the two companies was announced jointly today by Darren Marks, Chairman & CEO, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc and Michael Shoham, CEO of Radix. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



Grom Educational will immediately begin to offer Radix TeacherView along with its NetSpective web filtering solution, a product schools rely upon to protect students from harmful internet content. Radix TeacherView, a cloud-based classroom management solution, is equipped with a built-in video conference system to enable remote (at home), local or hybrid learning with a click of a button. The program gives educators an "over the shoulder" teaching experience to oversee an enhanced learning experience.

Among Radix TeacherView key features include:

The ability to use a multi-user whiteboard for collaborative learning

Share screens and video cameras for students and teachers

Distribute content from cloud/local drive and share websites

View thumbnails of students’ screens in real time

Lock screens to maximize attention and keep students on task

Respond silently to “hand raises.”

“As educators continue to navigate the uncertainties of in-classroom teaching, they require workable options such Radix TeacherView for classroom management,” explained Marks. “Our mission for Grom Educational Services is to provide easy, effective classroom solutions for educators, while promoting online safety and good digital citizenship with their students. We are thrilled to be partnering with Radix to achieve both of these goals.”

Built to scale, Radix TeacherView provides teachers with the tools they need to have a seamless experience of a traditional physical classroom virtually. The solution allows for video camera monitoring of students’ desktops in real-time and the ability to virtually walk between students and engage in one-on-one or group collaboration. Whether teaching remotely, in school or a hybrid of both types of classes, TeacherView allows teachers to focus on teaching, while streamlining the learning experience and keeping their finger on the classroom pulse.

Since 2014, Radix has been a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions, consolidating all the organization devices, related work processes and stakeholders in one easy-to-use management platform.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

