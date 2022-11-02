Revolo Biotherapeutics Awarded Patent for ‘1104 in Acute Treatment of Relapsing Remitting Conditions

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued US Patent No. 11,479,585 (“the ‘585 patent”) on October 25, 2022, which covers IRL201104 (‘1104) and related peptides in methods related to the acute treatment of relapsing remitting conditions.



The ’585 patent also covers the acute treatment of relapsing conditions wherein ‘1104 or a related peptide induces remission for a period of time which significantly exceeds the plasma pharmacokinetic half-life of the peptide.

“This issued patent, in conjunction with the potential issuance of other multiple patent applications currently under review, provides Revolo with intellectual property rights to our therapeutics until at least 2039,” said Jonathan Rigby, Group Chief Executive Officer of Revolo. “The continued expansion of our intellectual property portfolio is an integral aspect of Revolo’s development strategy to bring our revolutionary drugs to patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases.”

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and has recently completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) with topline data expected in early 2023. ‘1104 is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease with data expected Q2 2023. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

