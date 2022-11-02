Vaccitech Announces Late-Breaker Abstract Accepted for Presentation at AASLD - The Liver Meeting® Providing Update on the Phase 1b/2a Study of VTP-300

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company will be presenting an update on its Phase 1b/2a study of VTP-300, Vaccitech’s novel immunotherapy for chronic hepatitis B, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) - The Liver Meeting®, in Washington, D.C., November 4 – 8, 2022.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1b/2a Study of Heterologous ChAdOx1-HBV/MVA-HBV Therapeutic Vaccination (VTP-300) Combined with Low-Dose Nivolumab (LDN) in Virally-Suppressed Patients with CHB on Nucleos(t)ide Analogues Abstract Number: 38918 Final Poster Number: 5026 Presenter: Dr. Young-Suk Lim, Professor of Gastroenterology in the Liver Center at University of Ulsan College of Medicine and clinical trial investigator for Vaccitech Time/Date: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST on Monday, November 7, 2022

In addition, Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Thomas G. Evans, Vice President, Corporate Development, Nick Fullenkamp and Director, Programme Management, Dr. Henrik Sorensen will also be attending AASLD – The Liver Meeting®.

Event: Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) - The Liver Meeting®, Washington, D.C. Date: Friday, November 4 – Tuesday, November 8 Attending: Dr. Thomas G. Evans, Nick Fullenkamp, Dr. Henrik Sorensen Available to participate in 1x1 partnering meetings

About VTP-300

VTP-300 is a novel immunotherapy, dosed in a prime-boost regimen, whereby the immune system is primed with an adenovirus (ChAdOx) and boosted with a pox virus (MVA). Both vectors have been modified to improve safety, enhance the immune response they induce and include HBV specific antigens including core, polymerase and surface antigen. Clinical data generated to date has demonstrated this regimen to be generally safe and well-tolerated, that antigen specific T cell responses are stimulated to each antigen and there were meaningful and durable reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen when this regimen is given alone or when given in combination with a low dose of nivolumab at the boost.

About Vaccitech plc

Vaccitech (“the Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development primarily of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmunity and diseases where the T cell arm of the immune system is believed to play an important role. The company’s proprietary platforms include modified simian adenoviral vectors (ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2), other viral vectors including the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) and synthetic nano-particle technologies (SNAPvax™ and Syntholytic™). The combination of different technologies in a mix and match approach (heterologous prime-boost) consistently generates significantly higher magnitudes of T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs to treat solid tumors, chronic viral infections, as well as prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of all milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.