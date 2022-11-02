The Other Art Fair Brooklyn in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, Makes its Return this Fall at New Venue

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its tenth Brooklyn edition on November 3-6, 2022 at a new venue, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Agger Fish Building. This will be The Other Art Fair’s first edition at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, an iconic, one-of-a-kind complex located in the newly refurbished Navy Yard district. Nestled in the middle of Dumbo, Williamsburg, and downtown Brooklyn, and accessible by most train lines and by ferry, the Other Art Fair Brooklyn will be more connected and accessible than ever.



Presented by Saatchi Art and in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, The Other Art Fair Brooklyn will host 120+ independent and emerging artists from across the globe and local to NYC – each hand-picked by a committee of local art world experts. Visitors can meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks and limited-edition prints across various media – including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more – priced from $100 to $10,000.

Throughout the Fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

“As we move into a second decade of hosting Fairs, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have achieved, and our substantial growth into new markets both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’ve always aimed to create a welcoming, non-intimidating environment for both new and seasoned art collectors, and over the past decade we’ve continued to deliver on that promise.”

Alongside the 1,000+ artworks, Fair visitors can discover immersive and experiential activations such as Light Baths by Jarid Blue [KingMallard] and nail ART by Eve de Haan’s, often known by her Instagram handle @halfaroastchicken, which includes her renowned neon artworks and free nail art for attendees. Fairgoers can also enjoy live DJ sets, local food trucks, and more.

The Other Art Fair is supported by New Futures Community Partners Industry City , a creative campus located in Brooklyn, and its art initiative The Collision Project . Jurors Haoran Chen, Manager, Digital Marketing & Creative at Industry City, and Vittoria Benzine, Brooklyn-based art writer and personal essayist, hand-selected the three Brooklyn-based Fall 2022 New Futures Recipients , who will be presented in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® as part of the exhibitor line-up. Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair’s ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’s support provides additional amplification to the winners as part of a shared pursuit to nurture and create opportunities for emerging artists. The Other Art Fair is currently accepting applications from local artists for its remaining 2022 editions.

FULL FAIR GUIDE AND FEATURED ARTISTS

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 4pm – 10pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 11am - 6pm

LOCATION

Brooklyn Navy Yard, Agger Fish

63 Flushing Ave., Building 269, Brooklyn NY 11201

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of the world’s biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world’s most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Susan Turner

Director of PR

Susan.Turner@leafgroup.com