Evolve Agency Group Appoints Ira Baptiste President

Toronto, ON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Agency Group has named Ira Baptiste as its new President. With a Marketing Hall of Fame career spanning nearly four decades including six years with Evolve Agency Group, Ira’s award-winning work and accomplishments have led her to the top spot. To support her in this role, the executive partner team has been redefined with Rob Levy becoming Chief Executive Officer, Len Olynyk, Chief Financial Officer, Brent Clifford, Chief Brand Officer, and David Olynyk, Chief Media Officer.

Having honed her craft in management as well as creative, finance, trends, strategy and emotional intelligence, Ira embodies Evolve Agency Group’s philosophy that the best way forward is to embrace change, adapt and evolve. As Chairwoman of the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), Ira appreciates how learning and collaborating with ICA also supports her in this new role.

“You get to the top of your game by doing hard work with people who believe in and support you,” says Ira Baptiste, President, Evolve Agency Group. “It takes a village of colleagues and peers to share ideas, learn from each other and create amazing results.”

Surrounded by a strong and supportive team, Ira manages high volume with passion, strength and flexibility. Her credentials, skills and luminous track record lead her to achieve outstanding success for her team, clients and Evolve. At the same time, she creates balance for herself and her team in a high-demand, fast-paced environment with generosity, joy and humour.

“Joy and humour are my superpowers! It’s the essence of who I am. I find joy in the accomplishment of doing something together, making our clients successful and having fun doing it,” says Baptiste. “It’s an attitude: life is hard, but it doesn’t always have to be serious.”

As one of few Black women in industry management, she brings a much-needed perspective to leadership amidst global uncertainty and an ever-changing industry. She understands the importance of representation and diversity of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives at all levels.

“The industry has a very bright future, and diversity, equity and inclusion can only help increase value and creativity,” says Baptiste. “You have to see it to be it and if I can be one of those faces as proof that it can happen, then I feel I’ve contributed, I’ve done my job.”

Since the creation of Evolve Agency Group through the merger of OKD Marketing and Brandfire Marketing, the agency has been named one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies (2021 and 2022), certified a “Great Place to Work” and grown in staff, clients, and revenue. Ira will continue to lead the team towards growth, including the expansion of its media division.

About Evolve Agency Group:

The Evolve Agency Group is an independent, fully integrated marketing and advertising agency based in the Greater Toronto Area, with offices in Burlington and Markham. We are a diverse group of more than 90 talented professionals who are passionate about delivering thoughtful, deliberate solutions for our clients – we love creating ideas that spark action. With collaboration being the core to our success, we apply a full spectrum approach that melds media, creative, technical and strategic solutions. We serve a wide variety of clients across many diverse industries, and our work is seen across Canada and the United States. Since our start in 1981, we have evolved into a $30mm company with continued plans for growth.

www.evolve.ca | LinkedIn: evolveagencygroup

