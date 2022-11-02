Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences as follows:



: James Martin, CFO and interim co-CEO, will participate in a panel titled “BioTrends: Learning from the Pandemic: The Fight Against Infectious Diseases” on Thursday, November 3 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time. The conference is being held at Hyatt Regency Miami. More information about the conference is available here. Q4 Investor Summit: Mr. Martin will present a company overview on Monday, November 14 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The conference is sponsored by the Investor Summit Group and is being held at the Sheraton New York Time Square Hotel. More information about the conference is available here.



A webcast of the Q4 Investor Summit presentation will be posted to the IR Calendar page of the company website.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

