Epazz Metaverse On-site Remotes Assist Product Deploying With Beta Customers This Quarter

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that it would start deploying the On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product to its beta customers this quarter.

Onsite Remote Assist (OSRA) allows field or remote technicians the ability to make onsite video calls to bring in experts via remote assistance. This technology will allow maintenance specialists, plumbers, and field workers to perform hands-free work using smart data glasses allowing access to local and distributed knowledge objects, automated expert mapping, and company-specific configuration. The OSRA can also allow field technicians to create live quality and inspection reports, video tutorials, and proof of work.

With the integration of Metaverse Technology with the OSRA feature, it will now be possible to perform freehand drawings, comments, and augmented reality information directly in the video stream between the back-end expert and the remote technician wearing the AR glasses. These combined technologies will allow live streaming of actual onsite situations, with the expert able to make annotations, draw arrows, or highlight possible structural defects that the technician must repair.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "OSRA can assist new technicians and maintenance crew with the help of seasoned experts operating virtually.”

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

