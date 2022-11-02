Cullinan Oncology Announces the Appointment of David P. Ryan, M.D. to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology for patients with cancer, today announced that David P. Ryan, M.D. has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors (“Board”). Dr. Ryan brings over 20 years of oncology experience and joins Cullinan Oncology from Massachusetts General Hospital (“MGH”) Cancer Center where he holds the position of Clinical Director and has been the Chief of the MGH Cancer Center since 2012.



Dr. Ryan holds a doctoral degree in medicine from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons. Following the completion of his doctoral program, Dr. Ryan began his career at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center as an intern in Internal Medicine and became chief resident in the Internal Medicine department during his postdoctoral training. In 1998 Dr. Ryan joined MGH, where he has held positions of increasing responsibility over the last two decades, specializing in the research and treatment of patients with cancer. Along with his professional experience, Dr. Ryan has held many academic posts, including his current position of Shelby Memorial Professor of Medicine in the Field of Cancer Therapeutics at Harvard Medical School. The principal focus of Dr. Ryan’s clinical research is the design and implementation of clinical trials in gastrointestinal malignancies.

In addition to his professional, academic, and leadership roles, Dr. Ryan devotes much of his time to numerous medical and hospital associations and committees, including as a member of the American Society for Clinical Oncology. Dr. Ryan also currently serves as an Advisor to both MPM and BioImpact Capital, an affiliate manager of MPM.

Dr. Ryan will be replacing Ansbert Gadicke, M.D. on the Board of Cullinan Oncology. Dr. Gadicke has served as the founder, lead investor, and initial Chairman of the Cullinan Oncology Board since its inception in September of 2016. He is the Managing Partner of BioImpact Capital, the investment manager of the Oncology Impact Funds, and a Managing Director at its affiliate MPM Capital.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. David Ryan to the Cullinan Oncology Board of Directors, where his expertise in oncology clinical research will be invaluable to the company as Cullinan Oncology advances its diverse pipeline through clinical development,” said Tony Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Cullinan Oncology. “Dr. Ryan brings with him years of experience in oncology and a proven record of leadership in clinical research across hematologic cancers and solid tumors. At the same time, I thank Dr. Ansbert Gadicke for his years of service on the Cullinan Oncology Board of Directors. Dr. Gadicke was a founding member of the organization and helped shepherd it from a private to public company. His strategic guidance throughout the process was invaluable to the organization. The Board of Directors and leadership team benefited greatly from his significant contributions over the years, and we thank him for his service. We look forward to Dr. Ryan continuing our important work as the company works towards it mission to create new standards of care for patients with cancer.”

