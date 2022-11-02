Bazaarvoice 2022 Fake Reviews Report reveals consumers want brands and retailers fined for fake reviews

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc. , the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, today released its latest research, based on a survey of more than 10,000 global shoppers. The report explores the effect fake reviews and authenticity have on customer trust, and the subsequent actions shoppers take based on that trust. Brands and retailers need to embrace the fact that while allowing or creating fake reviews on their website may seem like an easy way to gain customers, they actually very much hurt businesses – and their bottom lines.



“We’re well aware of the importance of UGC and the need to ensure that it is genuine and authentic,” said Nicolas Fillat, Marketing Business Leader, Customer Care and Feedback at Adeo. “To do this, we need a trusted third party and a partner with significant functional experience and expertise regarding reviews. Our partner Bazaarvoice comprehensively delivered on those requirements.”

Global survey highlights include:

Fake reviews break trust : 52% of consumers said fake reviews make them lose trust in the brand

: 52% of consumers said fake reviews make them lose trust in the brand Loss of trust is costly : 81% said they would avoid using a brand again after losing trust in it, while 48% would leave a negative review, and 16% would post about the company on social media

: 81% said they would avoid using a brand again after losing trust in it, while 48% would leave a negative review, and 16% would post about the company on social media One fake review spoils them all : 75% said that if they notice a fake review for a product on a site, it would impact their trust in reviews for other products on the same site

: 75% said that if they notice a fake review for a product on a site, it would impact their trust in reviews for other products on the same site It spoils the sale as wel l: If they suspect fake reviews, 56% wouldn’t buy the product, 50% wouldn’t trust the brand, 34% wouldn’t trust other reviews, and 25% wouldn’t buy from the site

l: If they suspect fake reviews, 56% wouldn’t buy the product, 50% wouldn’t trust the brand, 34% wouldn’t trust other reviews, and 25% wouldn’t buy from the site People actually like negative reviews : 85% think negative reviews are either as or more important than positive ones

: 85% think negative reviews are either as or more important than positive ones They want rules for fake reviews : 70% think the retail industry needs a new set of standards to combat fake reviews. They want the standards to dictate that only verified customers be able to post reviews (59%), all products be tried and tested among legitimate consumers before launch (56%), daily reviews of customer content to weed out fake reviews (49%), and websites publish the reviews process or third party they use (40%)

: 70% think the retail industry needs a new set of standards to combat fake reviews. They want the standards to dictate that only verified customers be able to post reviews (59%), all products be tried and tested among legitimate consumers before launch (56%), daily reviews of customer content to weed out fake reviews (49%), and websites publish the reviews process or third party they use (40%) They want consequences, too : Most people (27%) think 21-30% of revenue should be fined as punishment for brands in breach of these standards

: Most people (27%) think 21-30% of revenue should be fined as punishment for brands in breach of these standards They don’t know what current laws are : 48% said they have no idea what their consumer rights are when it comes to fake reviews and 45%) said that they have a little bit of information

: 48% said they have no idea what their consumer rights are when it comes to fake reviews and 45%) said that they have a little bit of information When UGC is trusted, it sells: People trust UGC when used in an ad (42%) more than brands advertising without UGC (31%). In fact, people most like to see UGC everywhere they shop online (48%).



“Brand trust is one of the most valuable assets on the balance sheet,” said Zarina Stanford, Bazaarvoice CMO. “Harnessing the power of the voice of the customer is crucial for today’s always-on commerce. Authentically posted reviews – both positive and negative – is by far the most powerful way to utilize the voice of your customer to earn trust and purchase conversion.”

See more research in Bazaarvoice’s latest e-book .

Research methodology

The research was commissioned by Bazaarvoice and conducted in August 2022 by Savanta among 10,606 consumers from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S.

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contacts:

Eleanor Simpson

Bazaarvoice

Eleanor.Simpson@bazaarvoice.com

Lauren Venticinque

Bazaarvoice

Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com