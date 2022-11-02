Providence Therapeutics Appoints Judyanna Yu as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Providence"), a biopharmaceutical company developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and therapeutics, announces the appointment of Judyanna Yu, CPA, CA as chief financial officer (CFO).



“Judyanna’s extensive experience in global finance and operations will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Brad Sorenson, chief executive officer of Providence Therapeutics. “With the recent positive top-line data from the Phase 2 trial of our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and as we solidify plans to further develop and expand our pipeline of mRNA vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, Judyanna will be instrumental in identifying strategic partners to further our mRNA platform growth.”

Ms. Yu previously served as VP of Corporate Finance, Operations and Development at Cerecin Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, where she originated and closed equity deals, supported development of medium to long-term corporate finance strategy, led business development initiatives and managed engagement with investors, investment bankers and analysts in the biotech sector across the globe. Prior to that, she held the position of CFO and COO at Re-Stem Biotech, where her accomplishments included leading and closing equity financings of over $50 million with strategic investors and leading the growth of the company from 30 to 130 employees within 3 years. Ms. Yu held CFO and VP of Finance roles at several other large private and public companies throughout her career. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant, qualifying at KPMG, and she holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with distinction from the University of Alberta.

Ms. Yu commented, “I’m honored to join Providence’s forward-thinking leadership team in their mission to leverage their world-class mRNA platform toward the greatest possible clinical benefit for underserved people worldwide. I look forward to supporting the company’s development as they advance toward late-stage vaccine trials while balancing their original focus on oncology programs.”

About Providence Therapeutics

Providence is a Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA therapeutics and vaccines with operations in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario. Initially founded as a cancer vaccines company in 2015, in response to a worldwide need for a COVID-19 vaccine, Providence expanded its focus beyond oncology therapies to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Providence works with multiple industry collaborators, universities, nongovernmental agencies and multiple arms of the Government of Canada to discover and develop vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. This has resulted in the development of an mRNA vaccine platform that includes a proprietary design algorithm and proprietary, scalable manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit providencetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including regarding Providence's development plans, the initiation of phase 3 booster study, and the final analysis of the PRO-CL-002 Phase 2 study. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could", "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Providence's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: that here are a limited number of commercial products utilizing mRNA technology approved for use; the fact that mRNA technology in use by Providence is still being developed and implemented; the fact that the long term safety and efficacy of PTX-COVID19-B has not yet been established; inability to recruit patients for the conduct of the phase 3 booster study; the observation of adverse safety issues; issues regarding the manufacture and supply of PTX-COVID19-B; our capacity to meet supply and demand for our products; market acceptance of PTX-COVID19-B; the continuation of our collaborations and other significant agreements with our existing commercial partners and third-party suppliers and our ability to establish and maintain additional collaboration agreements; our expectations regarding our financial performance, including revenues, expenses, gross margins, profitability, liquidity, capital expenditures and income taxes; our estimates regarding our capital requirements; our ability to meet anticipated timelines for the development of our products; and unforeseen regulatory delays. Except as required by law, Providence disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Providence's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

