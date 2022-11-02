Mullen Automotive Announces Elimination of Approximately $13 Million in Debt, with Less than $10 Million of Debt Remaining

BREA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that it has eliminated $13 million in company debt and has reduced its overall indebtedness from more than $30 million last year to a current estimate of less than $10 million.

Mullen continues to strengthen its financial balance sheet with the recent elimination of approximately $13 million dollars in company debt, which was associated with a debt obligation to Esousa Holdings, LLC. It is anticipated that this debt conversion will save the Company more than $3.5 million in interest expenses.

Mullen continues to maintain its good financial health, with now less than an estimated $10 million approximately left of outstanding indebtedness. This elimination of and reduction in debt is significant, considering the overall debt balance at the end of 2021 was over $30 million.

“It’s been a great year for Mullen Automotive; we’ve made tremendous strides on all fronts, including significantly improving our financial health,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Continuing our goal of being debt-free is a main focus and provides us with a strong path forward for our EV innovation and programs, securing investor confidence and overall company health.”

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (“EVs”) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the Company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com