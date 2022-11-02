Data443 To Expand Research Triangle Park Footprint as First Tenant for Horseshoe at Hub RTP Facilities

Offices to be Designed to Attract Additional Talent for Growth

Research Triangle Park, NC, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced that it will be the first tenant in the Hub RTP Horseshoe (“Hub RTP”) office building now under construction. On October 18, Data443 participated in the groundbreaking celebrations for Horseshoe at Hub RTP.

Data443 worked on the transaction with Cushman & Wakefield’s Stacy Mbithi, White Point Partners, and the Research Triangle Foundation. Built to specification, Data443’s new headquarters will be the base for its engineering, operational, and leadership teams. Data443 has the option to increase its square footage in the building.

As Research Triangle Park’s new downtown, Hub RTP will be a 100-acre urban district with as much as one million square feet of office and lab space, plus retail, residential, and hotel space. The non-profit Research Triangle Foundation anticipates that over one and a half billion dollars will ultimately be invested in the project.

Data443’s Founder, President, and CEO, Jason Remillard, commented: “We are delighted to be a part of Hub RTP. Our mission is to organize the world’s information by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. It is an ambitious undertaking that requires a lot of energy and top talent to succeed. We are confident that our decision to locate our main offices in Hub RTP will help us promote our brand, recruit top talent to complement our team, and maintain a competitive edge in the areas of engineering and design, marketing and sales, and other key functions so that we can execute on our strategy to evolve and expand our business.”

Mr. Remillard further stated that he is committed to providing employees with opportunities to develop and excel and that he believes Hub RTP will exemplify the environment fostered and promoted in the Research Triangle Park community and enable Data443 to further that commitment. Mr. Remillard also stated that he anticipates that being headquartered at Hub RTP will enhance Data443’s employee value proposition citing Gartner® research on information technology-focused companies that concludes that “to design a compelling employee value proposition that effectively attracts and retains [IT] talent, … leaders should … highlight employment attributes …that are most important to [them, which include] compensation, work-life balance, stability, location, respect, development opportunities, and future career opportunities.”1

“White Point is excited to be part of the journey with Data443. We have worked closely for months to ensure their bespoke requirements and our timing coordinated with their growth plans. Hub RTP is an exciting project central to Research Triangle Park’s long-term success,” said Jay Levell, co-founder of White Point.

“Having Data443 accelerate its headquarters relocation was central to this project’s success, and our teams worked well together on Datat443’s previous move. The larger vision for Hub RTP includes significant work-life capabilities and numerous features long-lacking in RTP, including planned hotel and civic businesses,” stated Research Triangle Foundation Real Estate Vice President Carolyn Coia.

Mr. Remillard concluded, “The additional space and associated amenities will make the area a pleasant place for workers, customers, suppliers, and other visitors and will be a great match for us, given our mission and business objectives. We are a high-velocity organization, and competition for talent in our field continues to be fierce. We believe our new headquarters and other specific elements of our strategic plan will enable Data443 and its team members to thrive and meet or exceed the expectations of our customers, shareholders, and other investors.”

About White Point Partners

Specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, mixed-use and multifamily properties throughout the southeastern U.S. – White Point Partners targets investments in the leading 18-hour cities of this region, as these markets exhibit some of the country’s most compelling population and economic growth dynamics. Utilizing local market knowledge, an extensive network and entrepreneurial approach, we are able to pinpoint unique investment opportunities. Since 2014, our team has developed and invested in over $900 million of real estate assets.

About Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina



As stewards of the Park, Research Triangle Foundation (RTF) leads Research Triangle Park (RTP) in creating a thriving business environment, promoting economic development, and facilitating strategic partnerships that benefit our region and state. Through its commitment to fostering connections, environmental stewardship, innovation and collaboration, the Foundation invests in programs that cultivate vibrant communities within the Park.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "may", "could", "will", "should", "plan", "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

1 Establish a Compelling Employee Value Proposition to Attract and Retain Applications Talent, Gartner Information Technology Research, Applications and Software Engineering Research Team, May 24, 2022. Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.