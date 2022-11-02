The Salt Lake Tribune Names MasterControl a Winner of the Utah 2022 Top Workplaces Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , the digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 400+ employee category of The Salt Lake Tribune’s 2022 Utah Top Workplaces program. MasterControl was selected among hundreds of applicants as one of Utah’s best employers.



“This recognition is a testament to MasterControl’s incredible culture that each employee at the company has worked so tirelessly to create,” said Alicia Garcia, chief culture officer at MasterControl. “Through investments in comprehensive training and tools, we're committed to building leaders that are compassionate, innovative and inspirational. Our culture is built on trust, innovation and respect which makes our people the best in the business, and we’re truly grateful to them for taking the time to share their experiences.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers like alignment, execution, connection and others that are critical to the success of any organization.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

In addition to providing an array of unique benefits like 100% medical premium coverage, employee wellness programs (including gym memberships, athletic apparel reimbursements and employer-sponsored fitness clubs), an onsite physician/massage therapist and more, MasterControl’s passion for improving quality of life extends into the community through partnerships with organizations like the Huntsman Cancer Institute, where MasterControl provides technical expertise and tools to help drive innovation in patient care.

To learn more about careers at MasterControl, please visit: https://www.mastercontrol.com/careers/

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

