Insights on the Aluminum Spacers Global Market to 2031 - Rising Urbanization and Increasing Demand for Housing Infrastructure Facilitates Growth

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Spacers Market By Product Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum spacers market size was valued at $550.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $866.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Aluminum spacers are lightweight and non-magnetic material that are used to bridge the gap between the two objects. These are designed to reduce wear and tear, eliminate friction & vibration, and provide basic sealing properties between the objects.

Aluminum spacers possess various properties, such as high strength, tenacity, corrosion, heat resistance, and it is dimensionally stable, owing to which, they are extensively used in various end-use industries, such as electrical, automotive, building & construction, industrial, manufacturing, and others.



Aluminum spacers are industrial thermoplastics, which are widely used in the industrial applications where labor can get exposed to fine particles of aluminum spacers. Inhalation of tiny material of aluminum metals has adverse effects on the health, such as upper respiratory infection, breathing problems, eye irritation, cough, throat infection, skin irritation, and others. These factors may together hamper the aluminium spacer market growth.

On the contrary, rise in urbanization, increasing demand for housing infrastructure, rise in population, up-gradation in technology, and modulation in construction projects have escalated the growth of aluminum spacers in building & construction sectors. Aluminum spacers have good thermal stability, are economically viable and readily available, and are easy to recycle, owing to which, it is widely used as an efficient thermal conductor for indoor and outdoor components in housing infrastructure. These factors drive the market growth; thus, creating remunerative opportunities in the market.



The aluminum spacers market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into bendable and non-bendable. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into transport, building and construction, and machinery and equipment.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investments.

In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the aluminum spacers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing aluminum spacers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the aluminum spacers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global aluminum spacers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Key Regulation Analysis

3.8.Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: ALUMINUM SPACERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Bendable

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Non-Bendable

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ALUMINUM SPACERS MARKET, BY END USE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Transport

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Building and Construction

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Machinery and Equipment

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ALUMINUM SPACERS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Allmetal, Inc.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 ALU-PRO Srl

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 AM Industries, Inc.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Avantus Aerospace

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Bokers Inc

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Fenzi North America

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Keystone Electronics corp

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 LISI Aerospace

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Jinsheng New Energy Technology Group

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Merk KGaA

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.11 MW Industries

8.11.1 Company overview

8.11.2 Company snapshot

8.11.3 Operating business segments

8.11.4 Product portfolio

8.11.5 Business performance

8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.12 Phoenix Specialty

8.12.1 Company overview

8.12.2 Company snapshot

8.12.3 Operating business segments

8.12.4 Product portfolio

8.12.5 Business performance

8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.13 Nedex

8.13.1 Company overview

8.13.2 Company snapshot

8.13.3 Operating business segments

8.13.4 Product portfolio

8.13.5 Business performance

8.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.14 Ramapoglass

8.14.1 Company overview

8.14.2 Company snapshot

8.14.3 Operating business segments

8.14.4 Product portfolio

8.14.5 Business performance

8.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.15 SMC electric.

8.15.1 Company overview

8.15.2 Company snapshot

8.15.3 Operating business segments

8.15.4 Product portfolio

8.15.5 Business performance

8.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hk3s4