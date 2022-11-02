Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market to Hit USD 148.67 billion, Driven by The Increasing Sales of Passenger Automobiles in the Forecast Period Of 2022-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market.

Description and forecast for the industry:

“The global Automotive Electronic Control Unit market is expected to grow at 5.8 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 148.67 billion by 2029 from USD 94.7 billion in 2021.”

Hybrid and battery-powered vehicle sales are increasing due to rising consumer desire for less carbon-emitting and air-contributing modes of transportation. The market is seeing an increase in demand for electronic controlling devices such electronic control units due to the growing adoption of infotainment, autonomous driving, ADAS, and other body electronics in hybrid, ICE, and battery-powered vehicles.

Recently, automotives have been included with highly dispersed control units. Each ECU has specific functional requirements as a result of the electronic equipment in cars, thus, the accompanying physical components for each ECU (such as wiring, computing platforms, and sensors) have become more complex. The majority of cars have more than 125 control units, and these apparatuses occupy a significant amount of space within the car. The integrated ECU can perform the functions of multiple control units as a single device. Control units from several disciplines work together in harmony to fulfil broad functional needs. The in-car experience, which includes a dashboard, head-up display, entertainment for the backseat, and support for augmented reality, is one such area (AR).

“The recent developments made in the production of ECUs is complicated and difficult to understand, ultimately limiting the market growth”

Key World Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Rivals Consists of

The Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is very fragmented, with the presence of a lot of small gamers within the developed and rising economies, such because the US, China, and India. The important thing Automotive Electronic Control Unit gamers working within the world market embrace – Companies, like Siemens, AISIN, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Hella), Panasonic Corporation, hold a substantial market share in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit market.

Industry Developments->

On 30th August 2022, Siemens collaborated with Nissan to enrich its production lines at its plant located in Tochigi, Japan. The companies announced that the production of high-technology equipped automobiles requires high-performing ECUs/Electronic-Control Units. Hence it is necessary for Siemens and Nissan to evaluate their software portfolios in order to optimize the design and efficacy of the ECU systems, which in turn will yield a huge growth in revenue for the organizations.

On 27th April 2022, AISIN, one of the world’s largest OEM manufacturers, joined hands with Nissan for the improvisation of its technologically advanced AUTOSAR ECU. AUTOSAR provides a number of features like electronic architecture, transfer functions of control units, etc., which can substantially improvise the efficacy of the software development, which in turn will adequately check the efficiencies and integrate each ECU unit

Regional Insights:

During the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing Automotive Electronic Control Unit market. The market’s expansion can be ascribed to the region’s burgeoning Automotive industry, as well as government subsidies for enhancing Automotive and transportation. In APAC countries like India and China are the reason for the region being the regional leader.

Moreover, the rising demand for personal vehicles is fueling automobile production and creating new opportunities for market growth in this region.

As a part of Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2021 Historic Data 2016-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa







segment by Vehicle

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle Segment By Application ADAS And Safety System

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

CAGR Value 5.8% (Current Market Analysis) Regional Share Analysis 40% Asia pacific Regional data North America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in the installation of electronic systems in light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and SUVs. Furthermore, strict government mandates to curb carbon emissions and demand for energy-efficient vehicles are driving the market. Moreover, the rising demand for luxury cars contributes to the regional market growth.





Important Facts about Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report:-

This research report presents an overview of this business, product overview, market share, supply and demand ratio, and supply chain analysis and import/export details.

The industry report highlights various methodologies and procedures endorsed by key market players to assist companies in making critical business decisions.

The study also presents several parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/dealers, and effect factors.

This report contains historical and current data used for future forecasting and industry analysis.

This report provides details of each region's imports and exports, consumption value and production capacity. Other parameters important for market growth analysis are Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT Analysis.





Clients obtain market facts and figures based on industry assessments using primary and secondary research methods.

