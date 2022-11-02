Pregnancy Medication Market to cross USD 112 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The pregnancy medication market vakue is projected to surpass USD 112 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing awareness pertaining to ensuring wholesome prenatal and postpartum care for expectant mothers and child is likely to bolster the demand for pregnancy medications. Healthcare brands globally have been endorsing numerous dietary supplements and generating awareness about the importance of pregnancy care.

Proven benefits in sustaining healthy pregnancy to bolster the adoption of hormones

Pregnancy medication market from hormones segment is anticipated to witness over 13% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Pregnancy hormones such as human placental lactogen (hPL), human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (hCG), estrogen, and progesterone are critical to supporting a healthy pregnancy and embryo development in women. Elevated estrogen levels during the pregnancy help uterus and placenta improve vascularization and transfer of nutrients. The increasing number of healthcare professionals prescribing hormones to ensure healthy childbirth will propel segment share.

Pregnancy medication market from 3rd-trimester segment amassed more than 35% revenue share in 2022. The development and maturing of the brain, kidney, and lungs of the fetus take place in the 3rd-trimester, which increases the overall nutritional requirements of the expecting mother. Gynecologists prescribe an increased intake of protein and iron supplements to minimize the chances of anemia and ensure the healthy development of the unborn at this stage. The rising episodes of heartburn, constipation, and low blood pressure at this point may boost pregnancy medication sales.



Rising episodic health complexities to increase product demand in the 3-rd trimester

Pregnancy medication market from 3rd-trimester segment amassed more than 35% revenue share in 2022. The development and maturing of the brain, kidney, and lungs of the fetus take place in the 3rd-trimester, which increases the overall nutritional requirements of the expecting mother. Gynecologists prescribe an increased intake of protein and iron supplements to minimize the chances of anemia and ensure the healthy development of the unborn at this stage. The rising episodes of heartburn, constipation, and low blood pressure at this point may boost pregnancy medication sales.

Wide range of product availability to support the expansion of online pharmacies

Online pharmacy segment was worth over USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to observe a decent growth rate between 2023 and 2032. Online pharmacies offer attractive discounts and ensure the availability of a wide range of products on one platform. The accelerated patient inclination towards e-commerce websites, especially because of the pandemic, has aided the growth of online pharmacies as a prominent distribution channel. The flourishing landscape of the e-commerce sector globally will push segment expansion in the forthcoming years.

Robust economic landscape to drive product demand across North America

North America pregnancy medication market held over 38% busniess share in 2022 and may garner appreciable gains by 2032. The surging incidences of pregnancy-related complications in the region and the rising awareness about pregnancy care may drive regional expansion. In addition, the streamlined distribution network and increasing healthcare spending across major economies such as the US and Canada will bring about lucrative growth to the regional industry.

Technological Advancements to boost the competitive outlook

Major companies participating in the pregnancy medication market are Alkem Laboratories Limited, Piramal Enterprises Limited, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Viatris Inc., (Mylan Inc.), and Amgen Inc.

