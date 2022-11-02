Blockmate launches cryptocurrency instant-buy services across premium blockchain domains and announces Company Webinar

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate'' or the “Company”) announces that it has launched new cryptocurrency instant-buy websites on the premium domains: blockchain.com.au (Australia) and blockchain.eu (Europe).

The websites facilitate purchasing of cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly interface where purchases can be funded by a credit card or local payment methods. These payment gateways are tailored to simplify onboarding experiences and are anticipated to generate targeted internet traffic based on the simplicity of their domains. Both domains are owned by Blockmate subsidiary Blockchain World Ltd which owns a wider portfolio of registered domains for the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

Upon arrival at the websites, customers are invited to select a cryptocurrency that they wish to purchase, and then nominate a digital wallet to receive the currency upon checkout. Future website updates are expected to also include the option to create a digital wallet address within the website. New cryptocurrencies will also be regularly added to websites. Revenue for Blockmate will be dependent on uptake and transaction volumes.

Andrew Smith, CEO of Blockchain World commented, “The launch of blockchain.com.au and blockchain.eu are examples of how Blockmate can monetise a deep portfolio of digital assets suitable for the blockchain and crypto sectors. Onboarding from fiat to crypto is one of the biggest challenges for customers new to the crypto space so addressing these issues with our premium domains enables Blockmate to monetise ownership while the domains appreciate in value as interest in the blockchain space grows.”

“Although the sector is currently undergoing a Crypto Winter, we anticipate higher website traffic and demand for crypto onboarding as the sector cycles, similar to previous downturns.”

In 2021 there were 239.3 million crypto users globally. This number is forecasted to reach 347.7 million by 2027 with the industry growing at an annual growth rate of 16.4% [1]. The industry growth rate further projects annual revenue from the cryptocurrencies segment to reach USD $74.30 billion by 2027.

Blockmate Ventures Investor Webinar/Briefing

Register Now: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aD6UkVOkRgqJ_OVO2fYoHw

On Thursday 3rd November at 12pm EST (Eastern Standard Time), Blockmate Ventures will host a special investor briefing to provide investors with a presentation of the Blockmate business.

The briefing will include an update from Blockmate CEO & President Dom Carosa who will also be joined by Blockchain.EU CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Smith.

Presentation topics will include:

Blockmate’s blockchain incubation vision and successful track record of projects

The Blockchain.EU business model

The Hivello business model

An updated strategy for Blockmate’s asset Midpoint

Update on this annoucement



Following the presentation, Mr Carosa and Mr Smith will answer questions from investors and analysts in attendance.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focusing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective F nounders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

