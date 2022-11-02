DM Studio Brings Safe, Fast, and Effective Laser Hair Removal to McAllen, Texas featuring the Astanza MeDioStar

McAllen, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DM Studio is a cosmetic beauty salon that offers a wide variety of products and services, including makeup application, microblading, lash extensions, skincare, and now laser hair removal. DM Studio recently added the Astanza MeDioStar laser to deliver fast, safe, and effective laser hair removal treatments for all skin types and treatment areas, even newly tanned skin.

“After having several conversations with clients about their unwanted hair, we knew we had to do something,” said Dayana Guzman, owner. “We are so excited to introduce the Astanza MeDioStar and help clients get rid of their bothersome hair once and for all. DM Studio has always been committed to services that enhance natural beauty, and we believe laser hair removal is the perfect addition to serve our clients and their needs better.”

DM Studio uses the industry-leading Astanza MeDioStar diode laser. This revolutionary technology is renowned for its comfortable handpieces, fast treatment times, and impressive results. The MeDioStar uses custom protocols to treat all skin and hair types safely and features a 360º cooling system to alleviate the skin immediately before each treatment pulse. DM Studio uses the Monolith M handpiece, which is ideal for treating both large and small areas like the back, chest, legs, underarms, face, bikini, and more.

“The DM Studio team goes above and beyond for their customers,” said Debbie Saag, Astanza Account Representative. “Their addition of the MeDioStar is proof of the commitment they have towards patient satisfaction, customer service, and great results.”

About DM Studio

DM Studio is a full-service salon that offers numerous services focused on enhancing beauty. Their services include laser hair removal, waxing, brow and lash tint, hair styling, lash lift, microblading, haircuts, and much more. All laser technicians are expertly trained and certified in operating advanced diode laser technology.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://dmstudioshop.com/, call (956) 445-4473, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. DM Studio is located at 101 East Expressway 83 Suite 180, McAllen, TX 78501.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, PicoStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM .

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.