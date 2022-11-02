Nubeva Announces Successful Decryption and Data Recovery for Another Customer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) today announced its successful decryption of ransomware for a company in retail services. Nubeva’s technology enabled 100 percent data recovery and system restoration within 12 hours, further validating Nubeva’s decryption solutions for fast recovery from ransomware attacks.



This is the latest in a series of modern ransomware decryptions by Nubeva, whose successes have included attacks by LockBit, Conti, Hive, REvil, and Ragnar Locker to victims from multiple industries.

“This decryption demonstrates yet again the speed and success rate of Nubeva’s technology in combating ransomware,” said Steve Perkins, Nubeva CMO. “Importantly, it was conducted against a virtual computing environment—showing that Nubeva’s solution works not only against standard, physical machines but also in virtual data center and desktop environments.”

Nubeva’s technology captures ransomware encryption keys at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt locked files without paying the ransom, typically within 48 hours of the attack. Additionally, Nubeva’s software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly aiding triage, investigations, and threat removal.

Nubeva’s software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, and incident responder firms.. More details on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities are available here.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so that businesses never pay ransoms again.

