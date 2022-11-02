Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 9, 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will host a webcast that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and updates.



The live conference call may be accessed here and the webcast is available on the Company’s website under Events and Presentations.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Our goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options. Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit our website.

