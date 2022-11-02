Global Error Monitoring Software Market Set to Reach Valuation of $2,352.6 Million by 2030 - Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Error monitoring software (EMS) are used by organizations across many industries for a variety of purposes, including detecting and resolving incidents, managing performance, and optimizing operations. The primary use case for EMS is to monitor systems and deployments for errors and deviations from recommended standards or best practices. The main drivers for this growth of the global error monitoring software market include increasing demand for better insights into user interaction and accelerated adoption of cloud-based solutions. This will result in more complex applications with more errors and an increase in the number of users who require error monitoring.

To meet the rising demand for error monitoring software, vendors are focusing on deploying innovative technology solutions. These technologies include machine learning, artificial intelligence, and context-aware analysis. Vendors are also expanding their product offerings to include comprehensive customer management capabilities that provide real-time visibility into customer issues and help address them quickly.

The trend for proactive error detection and correction starts with organizations recognizing that they are responsible for their own data security. They want to detect and correct errors before they cause harm, rather than dealing with the aftermath.

Specifically, Astute Analytica projects that the demand for gathering information on system status grew 815% from 2015 through 2021 in global error monitoring software market. In contrast, the market for providing error notification and intervention services grew 266% during the same period. This is because businesses are realizing notifying users about erroneous behavior is better than having users experience erroneous behavior firsthand. Additionally, businesses are looking to provide more personalized notifications so that corrective actions can be taken quickly.

Over 48% Organizations Use Advanced Analytics to Identify and Diagnose Errors

In 2021, Astute Analytica released the global error monitoring software market survey, which provides an overview of the maturity of different types of error monitoring solutions. The study examines how organizations use these software solutions to detect and diagnose errors and to ensure that they are corrected.

The survey covered 237 organizations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Of these, 100% use some form of error monitoring solution. 74% of respondents use software for detection only, while one 26% uses software for both detection and diagnosis.

One of the key findings from the study on the global error monitoring software market was that a majority of organizations (68%) are using or considering using advanced analytics to identify and diagnose errors. This is in stark contrast to the 9% who reported not detecting any type of errors in their past year. In addition, almost half (48%) of those who detected errors said they were able to reduce the number of incidents by more than 50% as a result.

The most popular types of software used to monitor errors in the global error monitoring software market are application monitoring (51%), system performance monitoring (45%) and network performance monitoring (37%). When it comes to detecting changes in server behavior, traditional log analysis is still the most common way to detect changes in server behavior (63%). However, this method can be time-consuming and repetitive. In addition, it’s not always possible to determine the root cause of an issue when using log analysis alone.

Top 7 Trends in Global Error Monitoring Software Market

1. Cost effectiveness: Many organizations are looking for ways to save on their error monitoring software costs while still getting the necessary functionality. Some of the newer, more cost-effective software options offer features that larger organizations may not need, such as dashboards and ChatOps integration.

2. Scalability: Many organizations are seeing the benefits of using centralized error monitoring software across multiple applications and devices. This allows for better root-cause analysis, faster troubleshooting, and improved performance overall.

3. Automation: As more organizations in the global error monitoring software market adopt automated error detection and resolution processes, they're looking for tools that make this process easier and more streamlined. Several new options integrate with existing automation platforms, making it easy to get started without having to re-write existing scripts or integrations.

4. Machine learning: Growing numbers of organizations are using machine learning algorithms to improve their error monitoring capabilities. These algorithms can automatically identify anomalous activity and take appropriate action, helping to reduce incidents and streamline incident response processes.

5. Security enhancements: As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, many organizations in the error monitoring software market are turning to error monitoring software that offers enhanced security features as a way to protect themselves from potential attacks. These features can include malware detection, data integrity checks, and encryption of data in transit or storage.

6. Growth in cloud-based solutions: As organizations move more operations to the cloud, they need error monitoring software that can keep up with the rapid pace of change. Cloud-based solutions offer an immediate advantage in terms of scalability, as well as reduced costs due to remote deployment.

7. Increased focus on DevOps: As DevOps gains traction in enterprises, the need for smarter error management becomes even more apparent in error monitoring software market. DevOps is all about automating processes and integrating different systems in order to speed up development and improve quality assurance. In order to achieve this goal, effective error monitoring is critical.

Sentry, Zoho Corporation, JetBrains, and Crashlytics Generate 70% Revenue of Global Error Monitoring Software Market

The error monitoring software industry is booming, and there are a number of top players in the market. Sentry, Zoho Corporation, JetBrains, and Crashlytics are all well-known names with strong reputations. They all offer different features and pricing models.



Sentry is one of the oldest players in the error monitoring software market, and it has a wide range of features. It can monitor errors across multiple applications and platforms, so it's perfect for businesses that use a variety of software products.

Zoho Corporation is a newer player on the scene, but it has quickly gained popularity due to its user-friendly interface and extensive feature set. In this report, we assessed Zoho Corporation's competitive position in the error monitoring software market. Our analysis finds that the company has a strong product offering but faces stiff competition from rivals. Zoho also faces significant execution challenges, which could hinder its ability to grow market share. We believe that Zoho's strengths include its comprehensive product lineup and its focus on customer collaboration. However, these strengths may not be enough to offset the weaknesses we identify.

JetBrains, a leading player in the global error monitoring software market, is known for its powerful development tools, and its error monitoring software is no exception. It offers comprehensive tracking capabilities across multiple languages and platforms, making it ideal for businesses that need to track errors in both desktop and web applications. Crashlytics also offers powerful error monitoring features, but its unique selling point is its ability to automatically diagnose and resolve problems quickly.

Top Players in the Global Error Monitoring Software Market

Airbrake

Bugsnag

Crashlytics (Google LLC)

Honeybadger Industries LLC

Inflectra Corporation

Jetbrains

Raygun Limited

Rollbar Inc.

Sentry

TrackJS LLC

Zoho Corporation

Other Prominent Players

