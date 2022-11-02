United States Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages Market through 2026 Featuring Strategies of Leading Players - Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco, & National Beverage

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbonated Soft Drinks & Sparkling Functional Beverages in the U.S. through 2026: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beverage Marketing Corporation's comprehensive market research report on the number-two beverage category goes way beyond the headlines to examine trends and top companies' strategies in a segment that has been under extreme competitive pressure from all sides.

This report provides the reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or those competing against, CSDs. This market study provides up-to-date statistics on leading brands, packaging, quarterly growth and channels of distribution.

It also offers data on regional markets, pricing, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections, the impact of the pandemic and more. New for 2022: Discussion of sparkling functional beverages that have emerged in an attempt to revitalize the segment & add an innovative twist to the carbonated soft drink market.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading carbonated soft drink (CSD) companies.

The answers you need

This report provides in-depth market data, shedding light on various aspects of the CSD market, enabling users to gain insight into this huge and multi-faceted industry and its challenges.

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the growth prospects for regular and diet CSDs in the United States?

How many gallons of CSDs did U.S. residents consume in 2021, and how did that differ from previous years? Which U.S. regions were strongest in fountain? Which geographic region held the strongest soft drink share in the packaged market?

Which CSD brands, flavors and segments grew in 2021 and which did not?

Which flavors and segments of the market will gain share by 2026?

How did developments in the premium soda market compare with those of traditional national brands and private label brands?

Which are the leading distribution points for CSDs and how have inter-channel market share figures changed in the past five years? What will the next five years likely bring in terms of distribution?

What are the prospects for a turnaround in CSDs by 2026?

Gain a thorough understanding of all aspects of the CSD market including:

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the CSD market.

Data comparing packaged versus fountain volume from both a national and regional standpoint.

Volume, share and growth of overall and packaged diet versus regular CSD marketplace.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco and National Beverage Corporation. Data include volume and growth and market share statistics for key companies and their brands.

Flavor data, including drill-downs into diet and regular as well as packaged and fountain volume by flavor.

CSD volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading CSD companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key CSD brands and contrasting regular versus diet CSD users.

A look at premium-priced sub-segments and break-out of leading brands.

Data on branded vs. private label CSD segments.

Five-year projections for the carbonated soft drink market and its sub-segments. Includes compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 for packaged vs. fountain CSDs, regular vs. diet, flavors including break-out by packaged/fountain and diet/regular, regional fountain and packaged volume, distribution channels, CSD volume by container type, as well as national brand vs. private label CSD volume.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Introduction, Objective & Methodology

Introduction

Objective and Scope

Methodology

CSD Category Definitions

The U.S. Carbonated Soft Drink Market

Carbonated Soft Drinks Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2021

CSDs in the Context of the Current Beverage Market

CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2015 - 2021

CSD Growth Trend by Segment 2016 - 2021

CSD Per Capita Consumption 1991 - 2021

CSD Regional Shares 2021

CSD Categories and Trends

Issues and Trends

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Companies by Volume 2021

Leading CSD Companies' Share of Volume 2016 and 2021

Leading Carbonated Soft Drink Brands by Volume 2021

Leading Brands' Share of CSD Volume 2016 and 2021

Leading Cola Brands by Volume 2021

Leading Brands' Share of Cola Volume 2016 and 2021

Flavored CSD Categories by Volume 2021

CSD Volume: Flavored Segments vs. Cola 2016 and 2021

Regular and Diet CSD Volume 2021

Share of CSD Volume: Regular vs. Diet 2016 & 2021

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume 2021

Share of CSD Volume by Distribution Channel 2016 and 2021

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2021

Share of CSD Volume by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2016 and 2021

Branded and Private Label CSD Volume 2021

Share of CSD Volume: Branded vs. Private Label 2016 and 2021

Probiotic CSDs Estimated Wholesale Sales 2019 - 2022

Outlook and Future

Projected CSD Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2011 - 2026

Projected Packaged and Fountain CSD Volume Shares 2021 and 2026

Projected Regular and Diet CSD Volume Shares 2021 and 2026

Projected CSD Volume by Flavor 2021 and 2026

CSD Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2021 - 2026

Projected CSD Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2021 and 2026

CSD Volume by Packaging Type vs. Fountain 2021 - 2026

Projected CSD Volume Share by Packaging Type (vs. Fountain) 2021 and 2026

Leading Company Profiles and Their Strategies

Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Refresco Group N.V.

National Beverage Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6edhh