Global Stem Cells Market to Generate Revenue of $25.68 Billion By 2028 | More than 80% of Revenue Comes from Adult Stem Cells

Westford,USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for stem cells market is growing rapidly as the potential for their use in medical treatments expands. In particular, there is great interest in using stem cells to treat a range of degenerative diseases and injuries, as well as to improve the success of organ transplants. Recent advances in stem cell research have led to the development of new therapies that are showing promise in the treatment of many different diseases. One of the most promising uses for stem cells is in the treatment of cancer. In one recent study, stem cells were used to successfully treat a patient with leukemia.

The most common use of stem cells market is in the treatment of blood disorders, but they are also used to treat a variety of other conditions including:

Cancer

Heart disease

Diabetes

Alzheimer's disease

Spinal cord injuries

Muscular dystrophy

With the increasing number of diseases that can be treated with stem cells, the demand for stem cells is expected to continue to grow. Currently, there is a shortage of stem cells available for treatment, and this shortage is expected to continue as the demand for stem cells grows.

SkyQuest's analysts believe that the stem cells market will continue to grow at an impressive pace due to the increasing demand for stem cell therapies and the continuous advancement of technology. In particular, they highlight two key trends that will shape the future of this market:

1. The rise of regenerative medicine: Regenerative medicine is a relatively new field that uses stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissue and organs. It is still in its early stages of development but it has great potential to revolutionize the way we treat diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and Parkinson's disease.

2. The commercialization of stem cell therapies: There are currently hundreds of clinical trials underway testing the safety and efficacy of stem cell therapies for a range of conditions. As more trials are completed successfully, it is likely that these therapies will become commercially available.





More than 80% of Global Stem cells Revenue Comes from Adult Stem Cells

As per a report by SkyQuest, the global stem cells market is expected to generate revenue of more than $25.38 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. The regenerative medicine market was valued at $11.78 billion in 2021 and is expected grow to $83.26 billion by 2030.

Adult stem cells can give rise to more specialized cells, and can divide indefinitely to replenish other cells as long as the person or animal is alive. Unlike embryonic stem cells, which are derived from embryos and can give rise to any type of cell in the body, adult stem cells market are thought to be limited to differentiating into the various cell types of the tissue in which they reside. There are two main types of adult stem cells: hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which give rise to blood cells, and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), which give rise to connective tissues such as bone, cartilage, and fat.

Hematopoietic stem cell transplants have been used for decades to treat blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, and HSCs are currently being studied for their potential to treat a variety of other diseases including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, and diabetes.

Currently, there is a significant need for transplantable organs and tissues in the global stem cells market. In the U.S. alone, there are over 120,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Every day, 22 people die while waiting for a transplant. The demand for organs far exceeds the supply, and this problem is only expected to grow in the coming years.

One way to address this organ shortage is to use adult stem cells to generate new tissue and organs. This approach has a number of advantages over traditional methods of organ transplantation. First, it eliminates the need for donor organs, which are in short supply. Second, it reduces the risk of rejection because the transplanted tissue or organ is derived from the patient’s own cells. And third, it provides an unlimited supply of transplantable tissue or organs.

Scientists in the stem cells market have already made significant progress in using adult stem cells to generate various types of tissue and organs, including heart muscle, blood vessels, nerves, and skin. In addition, clinical trials are currently underway to test the safety and efficacy of transplanted stem cell-derived tissues and organs in humans.

There are a number of reasons why adult stem cells are so popular. First, they can be easily obtained from patients without the need for invasive procedures. Second, they can be used to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries. Third, they have a high success rate in clinical trials. fourth, they offer hope to those who have no other treatment options. Fifth, they are less likely to be rejected by the body than other types of cells. Sixth, they can be stored for long periods of time without losing their potency.





Key Challenges in Stem Cells Market

The potential for stem cells to treat a wide range of diseases and injuries has generated considerable interest in their therapeutic use. Despite the great promise of stem cell-based therapies, there remain many challenges that need to be addressed before these treatments can be widely used in the clinic. One major challenge is the development of efficient and safe methods to deliver stem cells to the target tissue.

Another challenge in the stem cells market is the development of robust protocols for the expansion and differentiation of stem cells into the desired cell type. Additionally, it is important to develop ways to track stem cells after they are introduced into the body so that their therapeutic effects can be monitored. Finally, large-scale clinical trials will be necessary to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of stem cell-based therapies before they can be widely adopted.

Despite these challenges, there has been significant progress made in recent years in all of these areas. With continued research and development, it is likely that stem cell-based therapies will eventually become a mainstay of medicine.





Major Players in Global Stem Cells Market

CELGENE CORPORATION

ReNeuron Group plc

Virgin Health Bank

Biovault family

Precious Cells International Ltd

Mesoblast Ltd

Caladrius

Seneca Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies

BioTime, Inc.





