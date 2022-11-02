China Titanium Dioxide Monthly News Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Dioxide China Monthly Report 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Titanium Dioxide Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's titanium dioxide (TiO2) market.



China's titanium dioxide market is at a crossroads. As growth in the wider economy slows, Chinese TiO2 manufacturers are faced with slowing domestic demand, massive overcapacity and falling prices.



Big changes are underway as producers struggle to deal with this 'new normal'. M&A activity is accelerating, and many companies are attempting to improve their product quality to become more competitive in the international market. Meanwhile, others are struggling to adapt to China's tightening environmental regulations.



China Titanium Dioxide Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire TiO2 industry chain, from the upstream ilmenite and titanium slag markets to the downstream pigments, coatings and plastics markets.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Sample of Key Topics Covered:

Headline

Editor's Note

Column 1 Market Dynamics

Operating rates of titanium slag drop in Aug. 2022

TiCl4 output in Aug. 2022 climbs YoY

Column 2 Company Dynamics

Huiyun Titanium to build 100,000 t/a FePO4 project

Yujin Titanium's 24,000 t/a TiO2 project

Pangang Vanadium Titanium reveals plan for private issuing of A-shares 2022

Semi-annual reports of several TiO2 enterprises

Longkun Electrometallurgy reduces production of acid dissolved titanium slag

Xinyifeng Titanium resumes production of high titanium slag

Zunyi Titanium's titanium sponge output hits new record high in Jan.-Aug. 2022

Yibin Tianyuan's net profits grow YoY in H1 2022

Subsidiaries of Yibin Tianyuan and Pangang Vanadium Titanium resume production

Column 3 Political Factors

Implementation plan for raw material industry in three aspects

Group standard for outdoor powder coating passes acceptance inspection

Column 4 Downstream Industrial Information

Coating enterprises disclose H1 2022 reports

Keshun Waterproof's coating technology passes technical appraisal

Kelian Coatings' UV curing coating project starts construction

Column 5 Import & Export

China's TiO2 exports in Aug. 2022 increase YoY

China's ilmenite imports decrease YoY in Aug. 2022

Column 6 Price Update

China's TiO2 prices remain weak

Transaction prices of ilmenite in some areas in Sept. 2022

