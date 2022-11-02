China Titanium Dioxide Monthly News Service 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Dioxide China Monthly Report 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China Titanium Dioxide Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's titanium dioxide (TiO2) market.
China's titanium dioxide market is at a crossroads. As growth in the wider economy slows, Chinese TiO2 manufacturers are faced with slowing domestic demand, massive overcapacity and falling prices.
Big changes are underway as producers struggle to deal with this 'new normal'. M&A activity is accelerating, and many companies are attempting to improve their product quality to become more competitive in the international market. Meanwhile, others are struggling to adapt to China's tightening environmental regulations.
China Titanium Dioxide Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire TiO2 industry chain, from the upstream ilmenite and titanium slag markets to the downstream pigments, coatings and plastics markets.
This includes:
- Breaking news from China and abroad
- The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.
- In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more
- Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations
Sample of Key Topics Covered:
- Headline
- Editor's Note
- Column 1 Market Dynamics
- Operating rates of titanium slag drop in Aug. 2022
- TiCl4 output in Aug. 2022 climbs YoY
- Column 2 Company Dynamics
- Huiyun Titanium to build 100,000 t/a FePO4 project
- Yujin Titanium's 24,000 t/a TiO2 project
- Pangang Vanadium Titanium reveals plan for private issuing of A-shares 2022
- Semi-annual reports of several TiO2 enterprises
- Longkun Electrometallurgy reduces production of acid dissolved titanium slag
- Xinyifeng Titanium resumes production of high titanium slag
- Zunyi Titanium's titanium sponge output hits new record high in Jan.-Aug. 2022
- Yibin Tianyuan's net profits grow YoY in H1 2022
- Subsidiaries of Yibin Tianyuan and Pangang Vanadium Titanium resume production
- Column 3 Political Factors
- Implementation plan for raw material industry in three aspects
- Group standard for outdoor powder coating passes acceptance inspection
- Column 4 Downstream Industrial Information
- Coating enterprises disclose H1 2022 reports
- Keshun Waterproof's coating technology passes technical appraisal
- Kelian Coatings' UV curing coating project starts construction
- Column 5 Import & Export
- China's TiO2 exports in Aug. 2022 increase YoY
- China's ilmenite imports decrease YoY in Aug. 2022
- Column 6 Price Update
- China's TiO2 prices remain weak
- Transaction prices of ilmenite in some areas in Sept. 2022
Companies Mentioned
- LB Group Co., Ltd.
- Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium Resources Co., Ltd.
- Taishan Yujin Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xx1cpq