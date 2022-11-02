Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market to Hit Sales of $3.53 Billion by 2028 | Over 93% Physicians Prefer Binders For Treating Hyperphosphatemia

Westford, USA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition characterized by elevated levels of phosphate in the blood. Phosphate plays an important role in cell function and metabolism. However, elevated phosphate levels can lead to calcium deposits in tissues, which can cause organ damage in the hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market . The condition can be caused by a number of factors, including kidney disease, dehydration, and certain medications. It can also be caused by eating foods that are high in phosphate. Some of the key symptoms of hyperphosphatemia include weakness, bone pain, and muscle cramps. left untreated, hyperphosphatemia can lead to serious complications, such as kidney damage and heart disease.

The demand for hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market is on the rise as the population ages and more people develop chronic kidney disease (CKD). More than 37 million adults in the United States have CKD, and approximately 10% of them have stage 3 or higher CKD, which puts them at risk for hyperphosphatemia. As per our findings, over 13% of the global population are suffering from CKD.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/hyperphosphatemia-therapeutics-market

Oral Phosphate Binders are Used Heavily in Global Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market

As per SkyQuest study, hyperphosphatemia is often seen in patients with kidney disease because the kidneys are not able to remove excess phosphate from the blood. Treatment for hyperphosphatemia typically involves restrictions on dietary phosphorus and use of medications that bind to phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract (such as calcium carbonate) to reduce absorption.

The current gold standard treatment in the market is oral phosphate binders. These drugs work by binding to phosphate in the gut and preventing its absorption. However, they are often ineffective in patients with advanced renal disease or those who are resistant to phosphate binders. As a result, there is a growing need for new and innovative treatments for hyperphosphatemia.

Novel therapies that are currently under development in the hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market include calcimimetics, which act on calcium-sensing receptors to lower serum phosphorus levels, and phosphodiesterase inhibitors, which improve phosphorus excretion by the kidneys. There is also increasing interest in using linkeduphostin-coated beads to remove excess phosphorus from the blood. With the aging population and the rising prevalence of comorbidities, it is likely that the demand for hyperphosphatemia market will continue to grow in the coming years.

SkyQuest Study Reveals Over 93% Physicians Prefer Binders in Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market

Hyperphosphatemia, or high phosphate levels in the blood, is a common problem for people with kidney disease. While there are many ways to treat hyperphosphatemia, most physicians in the global hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market recommend one of two approaches: active removal of phosphate from the blood or binders that reduce its absorption.

In a new study, SkyQuest analyzed data from more than 1,600 patients with hyperphosphatemia to understand how physicians treat this condition. The results showed that the vast majority of physicians (93.5%) use binders as the primary treatment for hyperphosphatemia. However, a small number of physicians (6.5%) favor active removal through hemodialysis or other means.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/hyperphosphatemia-therapeutics-market

There are several different types of binders available, and the study found that most physicians (60.4%) prefer to use calcium-based binders. Calcium-based binders are generally considered to be safe and effective, but they can have some side effects, such as constipation and calcium deposits in the body. Other commonly used binders include aluminum-based binders (19.6%), sevelamer (15.3%), and lanthanum carbonate (4.7%).

The results of this study on hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market suggest that most physicians treating hyperphosphatemia prefer to use binders as the primary treatment approach. However, there is considerable variation in the type of binder used, with calcium-based binders being the most popular choice.

The data also shows that most physicians are not up-to-date on the latest treatments for hyperphosphatemia. This is a serious problem, as untreated or poorly managed hyperphosphatemia can lead to serious complications like renal failure. There are several new therapies available in the global hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market that have shown to be more effective than oral phosphorus binders in reducing serum phosphate levels. It is important that physicians learn about these new therapies and start using them to treat their hyperphosphatemia patients

Takeda, Shire, and Sanofi are Leading Global Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market

SkyQuest's analysis of key players in the hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market reveals that there are three main players: Takeda, Shire, and Sanofi. Each company has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Takeda is the largest player in the market with a strong presence in Japan and North America. The company's sales force is experienced and highly effective. However, Takeda faces stiff competition from Shire, which has a more innovative product portfolio. The company’s dominance is attributable to its strong product portfolio including Raysa, Fosrenol, and Phoslyra. Takeda has been successful in maintaining a leading position in Japan as well as other Asian countries. The company has been investing heavily in R&D activities which are expected to result in new product launches in near future and help it maintain its leading position in global hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market.

Shire is the second-largest player in the market and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. The company has a strong R&D pipeline and is well-positioned to launch new products in the near future. However, Shire lacks a strong presence in Asia, which is a key for growth in the global hyperphosphatemia therapeutics market.

Sanofi is the third-largest player in the market and has a strong presence in Europe. The company's products are well-regarded by physicians; however, they are not as cutting-edge as those of its competitors.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/hyperphosphatemia-therapeutics-market

Key Players in the Global Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market

Sanofi SA (France)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. (Switzerland)

Lupin Limited (India)

Ardelyx, Inc. (US)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (US)

Zeria Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Botulinum Toxin Market

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Global Viral Clearance Market

Global Facial Injectables Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com