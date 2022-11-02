China Seed Market Intelligence Monthly Report 2022

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed China Monthly Report 2022" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Seed China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's seeds market.



It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.



China's seed industry is changing rapidly as the government struggles to create an industry ready to compete with the seed giants of the US and Europe. Accelerating M&A, increasing investment in R&D, strengthening new variety rights and the possible relaxation of restrictions on GMO are all trends that could transform the industry.



Seed China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on everything affecting China's seed market, from new research to fluctuations in the grain markets.

This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Sample Headline News

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

MARA issues Notice of Boosting Development of Seed Enterprises in China

Heilongjiang progresses in agricultural production over past decade

Import and Export

Import and export of China's seeds and agricultural products in July

Company Dynamics

COFCO and SINOGRAIN form new JV for food reserve and marketing coordination

ZhongNongFa Seed reports growth in total revenue and net profit

Dabeinong's net profit tumbles in H1

Policy

Anhui ramps up protection of grain crops during growth period

Shanxi to promote development of animal husbandry

Variety

Approved varieties of main crops of Shandong Province in 2022

Approved crop varieties of Tianjin City

News in Brief

Tianjin propels construction of high-standard farmland

Hunan completes harvesting of early rice

Yangzhou advances autumn grain production

Syngenta launches Summer Corn R&D Center

Shanxi establishes Joint Coarse Cereal Research Center

Tianjin's summer grain yield reaches record-setting high

NBS reveals statistics on early rice yield in 2022

Chengdu to establish higher-level 'Tianfu Granary'

Guangdong unveils plans to save food

Henan advances agricultural production significantly in last decade

Price update

Domestic quotations of wheat seeds in Aug. 2022

Domestic quotations of soybean seeds in Aug. 2022

Domestic quotations of rapeseed seeds in Aug. 2022

Companies Mentioned

Zhongqi United Grain Reserve Co., Ltd.

COFCO Corporation.

ZhongNongFa Seed Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd.

