PALM BAY, Fla., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some expect turkeys and touchdowns at the end of November, but if they want to gift something extraordinary to arrive at Thanksgiving dinner with and commemorate all that it represents, a high-end French porcelain gift will make that mark. Customers will wish to gobble up all of the 5,000 Limoges figurines in the Limoges Box collection of Thanksgiving Limoges boxes. The brilliant colors and fine details are enhanced by a firing process perfected by the ateliers and artists of the French Limousin region. Since the 1700s, these hinged boxes have served as both a stunning and pragmatic way to keepsake small mementos and rings. Each imported Limoges box is signed and authenticated by their French factory artist. Pilgrims give thanks over their comestible bounty, and figurine Indians offer patrons their harvest or paddle in finely hand-painted canoes. Some of these pieces have charming trinket additions, and all of them can please their spirit better than a tryptophan nap.

Limoges Porcelain boxes are entirely made and decorated by hand in the heart of the city of Limoges, France. Limoges boxes are symbols of love and make fabulous gifts, such as birthday, housewarming, wedding, bridal or anniversary gifts, or are fantastic as engagement ring boxes. Limoges Box Boutique also sells Christmas Limoges Boxes and Hannukah Styles, and any special gift-giving occasion throughout the year. You can see these authentic Limoges Box figurine collections at Limoges Boutique Boxes.

Some Limoges designs hear jingling bells. Some designs spy jolly St. Nick. Some have themselves a merry little Christmas with a collection of authentic French porcelain Christmas-themed Limoges boxes. A common design is of Father Christmas coming to give gifts to well-behaved children. Another popular design is of Santa expressing to 'better watch out and be good,' so one gets to enjoy wonderful gifts. What a way to really make an impression and memory with someone, by gifting them with an authentic Santa Limoges Box for Christmas!

Limoges French porcelain boxes have been the hallmark of class and culture for centuries. Porcelain collectors all over the world seek the finest - and the finest comes from the Limoges region in France. They can see the new holiday collections and express themselves with Limoges porcelain boxes from France.

