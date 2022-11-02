Stedical Scientific continues its mission to accelerate the global distribution of disruptive innovations in healthcare

CARLSBAD, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stedical Scientific announced today that it has secured three new billing codes, which providers may use when treating patients with PermeaDerm in the outpatient clinic and hospital outpatient department settings. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) approved three new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) codes, which became effective on October 1, 2022:



A2016 PermeaDerm B, per sq cm

A2018 PermeaDerm C, per sq cm

A2017 PermeaDerm Glove, each



In response to the new codes, Leo Spiegel, CEO of Stedical, stated, “We are encouraged that these new billing codes will help facilitate claims submission and, therefore, patient access to the PermeaDerm suite of products. We commend CMS on their review and decision to create new coding for PermeaDerm.”

About Stedical Scientific

Stedical Scientific (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, and its U.S.-subsidiary Stedical Scientific, Inc., based in San Diego, CA, were formed to acquire companies that focus on unmet needs and significant growth market opportunities in the healthcare field. Stedical Scientific’s mission is to expand these product portfolios of disruptive innovations and provide global marketing and distribution. Learn more at https://www.stedical.com/