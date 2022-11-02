sam® Education for Medical Students and Providers Expands to Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corey Carmody is hard at work; as a representative for ZetrOZ Systems, he's returned home, tasked with educating the next generation of trainers at his alma mater — Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts — about the latest innovations in sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). In numerous studies, the wearable, low-intensity ultrasound device has demonstrated the ability to accelerate the healing of soft-tissue injuries and restore function in patients who have sustained such injuries.

Carmody, who also holds a Master's Degree in Biomechanics from Auburn University, is partnering with Dr. Rod Walters, former head athletic trainer for the Atlanta Falcons, author and sports medicine expert. Together, they will host educational sessions at local colleges and universities in Massachusetts to share more about the benefits of wearable ultrasound technology and its positive effects on tissue healing. This fall, first- and second-year master's students in Merrimack's athletic training program will have the opportunity to learn firsthand how they can integrate the technology into patient treatment options.

"Our technology is impacting thousands of lives each day, and we want to continue providing education to students and providers so more patients can benefit," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "Not only is sam® a cost-effective treatment option, but it also offers results without the need for opioids or other drugs while treating and healing patients up to 40% faster than standard methodologies."

Dr. Rod Walters is a nationally recognized leader in the field of athletic training, with decades of experience working in higher education, as well as a consultant for clients, including the National Football League, the Big 12 Athletic Conference, and Cirque du Soleil. Walters was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 2005.

sam® is the only home-use bioregenerative medical device cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of select medical indications, most commonly for chronic joint pain of the shoulder, knee and elbow, and the treatment of overuse injuries. More than 50 clinical and scientific studies support its effectiveness in healing injuries, restoring function and returning patients to work and everyday activities.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

